TORONTO (July 19, 2021) – Following Ashleigh Barty securing her second career Grand Slam, and Novak Djokovic capturing his record-tying 20th major title on the iconic grass courts of the All England Lawn Tennis Club, TSN and RDS announced today a multi-year media rights agreement that continues to make the Bell Media sports networks Canada’s exclusive English and French-language homes of WIMBLEDON.

The rights extension sees extensive, multi-court coverage of the tournament on TSN and RDS, highlighted by simultaneous matches, post-match reports, analysis, news conferences, and highlights, as well as additional bonus court coverage available to stream throughout the fortnight.

“As the undisputed Canadian home of the biggest events on the tennis calendar, we’re thrilled to continue to deliver exclusive live coverage of this timeless tennis tradition to fans across the nation in both English and French,” said Nathalie Cook, VP, TSN & RDS. “With unforgettable moments unfolding year-after-year on the historic grass courts of WIMBLEDON, we’re proud to continue to provide extensive, multi-court coverage of the tournament across our platforms.”

WIMBLEDON coverage is available for live streaming and on-demand viewing to TSN, RDS, TSN Direct, and RDS Direct subscribers via TSN.ca, RDS.ca, and the TSN and RDS apps.

WIMBLEDON is part of TSN and RDS’s exclusive live coverage of all four Grand Slam tennis tournaments, which continues with the 2021 US OPEN, running August 30 to September 12. TSN is also home to comprehensive live coverage of the ATP and WTA Tour events throughout the season.