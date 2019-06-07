TORONTO (June 7, 2019) – TSN, the home of the FIFA WOMEN’S WORLD CUP FRANCE 2019™, today announced an extensive, multi-platform partnership with Visa for the network’s complete coverage of the tournament, beginning today (Friday, June 7) at 2 p.m. ET on TSN when host France takes on Korea Republic. The partnership includes the production of custom content airing throughout the tournament, as well as digital and social media executions featuring Canadian Women’s National Team captain and Team Visa athlete Christine Sinclair.

“Visa’s long-time partnership with the FIFA Women’s World Cup™ is about elevating the women’s game,” said Brenda Woods, Vice President of Marketing, Visa Canada. “We’re thrilled to partner with one of Canada’s leading sports broadcasters to deliver memorable and inspiring content showcasing our commitment to female athletes. We encourage everyone to watch, follow and support Christine and Canada as they compete this summer.”

“The FIFA WOMEN’S WORLD CUP FRANCE 2019™ is an incredible opportunity to celebrate soccer with Canadians, and we know viewers will love the content we have produced in partnership with Visa,” said Alyson Walker, Vice-President, Brand Partnerships & Client Strategy, Bell Media. “We look forward to cheering on the Canadian Women’s National Team along with Canada’s passionate soccer fans, and sharing this epic sports journey with Visa.”

TSN and Visa have created custom, co-branded vignettes featuring Christine Sinclair and TSN’s Kate Beirness. Airing during pre-game and half-time shows of Canada games on CTV and TSN, as well as in TSN’s SPORTSCENTRE throughout the FIFA WOMEN’S WORLD CUP FRANCE 2019™, the 60-second vignettes explore significant moments that have shaped Sinclair’s career and led to her on-field success.

The partnership also includes digital and social media executions throughout the FIFA WOMEN’S WORLD CUP FRANCE 2019™, including an interview with Sinclair on TSN’s DIGITAL SPORTSCENTRE, available exclusively on the network’s official Instagram story, featuring host Marissa Roberto.

Bell Media’s industry-leading platforms provide complete coverage of the FIFA WOMEN’S WORLD CUP FRANCE 2019™ from the opening kickoff through to the final on July 7. This includes English-language coverage on CTV and across TSN’s five feeds, in addition to live coverage on TSN Radio, TSN.ca, and the TSN app. French-language coverage is available on RDS.