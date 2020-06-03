TORONTO (June 3, 2020) – TSN and Woodbine Entertainment announced today they are expanding their successful broadcast partnership to bring Canadians live horse racing every Thursday night throughout the summer with RACING NIGHT LIVE. The action begins Thursday, June 11 at 6 p.m. ET on TSN and features a mix of live Thoroughbred races from Woodbine Racetrack in Toronto and Standardbred races from Mohawk Park in Milton, Ont.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Woodbine Entertainment to bring Canadians exclusive access to live, weekly horse racing action,” said Shawn Redmond, Vice-President, TSN and Discovery. “Horse racing fans can enjoy live races throughout the summer in the lead-up to the great sports tradition that is the Canadian Triple Crown, airing live on TSN this fall.”

“It’s exciting to be one of the first live sports events to return to Canadian soil after a long and difficult shutdown for all of us,” said Jim Lawson, CEO, Woodbine Entertainment. “Working with TSN on RACING NIGHT LIVE will help to open up horse racing to a new generation of Canadian sport fans.”

Woodbine Entertainment will partner with Dome Productions to produce the weekly editions of RACING NIGHT LIVE, hosted by TSN’s Laura Diakun and Woodbine Entertainment’s Jason Portuondo, with Brodie Lawson and Chad Rozema contributing reports from track level.

For the premiere broadcast, TSN’s Brian Williams sits down with Woodbine Entertainment CEO Jim Lawson to discuss how the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the horse racing industry and how Woodbine Entertainment will operate live racing to ensure the safety of all participants.

The weekly broadcasts lead up to TSN’s broadcast of all three legs of the Canadian Triple Crown, including the 161st running of the Queen’s Plate, which has been rescheduled for September 12.