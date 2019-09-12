– Regular season coverage begins with Ottawa’s season opener hosting the defending champion St. Louis Blues on Thursday, Oct. 10 at 7:30 p.m. ET on TSN5, TSN.ca, and the TSN app –

TORONTO (September 12, 2019) – TSN, Canada’s Sports Leader, today announced its regional broadcast schedule for the Ottawa Senators’ 2019-20 season, including four pre-season and 55 regular season games.

SENS ON TSN games are available to TSN and TSN Direct subscribers in the team’s designated broadcast region, and TSN’s regular season coverage begins with the Sens’ season opener at home against the defending champion St. Louis Blues on Thursday, Oct. 10 at 7:30 p.m. ET on TSN5, TSN.ca, and the TSN app, with comprehensive coverage on TSN 1200 Ottawa. The complete SENS ON TSNbroadcast schedule can be found at TSN.ca.

Highlights of the 2019-20 SENS ON TSN broadcast schedule include:

Four pre-season games, beginning with a home-and-home series against the team’s Ontario rival Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday, Sept. 17 at 5:30 p.m. ET and Wednesday Sept. 18 at 7:30 p.m. ET

. Thirteen games against division rivals, including two against the Eastern Conference champion Boston Bruins, and three against Hart Trophy winner Nikita Kucherov and the Tampa Bay Lightning

Broadcast Team

SENS ON TSN broadcasts feature award-winning play-by-play commentators Gord Miller and Chris Cuthbert alongside game analysts Ray Ferraro, Jamie McLennan, and Mike Johnson. Covering the Sens throughout the season is TSN’s Ottawa Bureau Reporter Brent Wallace, who delivers news and reports for SPORTSCENTRE and across TSN’s slate of programs and platforms.

The acclaimed TSN Hockey panel features host James Duthie and Hockey Insider Darren Dreger, with Bruce Garrioch returning for TSN’s fan-favourite Sens segment “Question Period.”

TSN 1200 Ottawa

As the team’s official radio broadcaster, TSN 1200 Ottawa delivers live coverage of every Sens game. Calling all games is play-by-play commentator Dean Brownalongside game analyst Gord Wilson. TSN 1200 also features two-hour pre-game shows, as well as intermission, and post-game coverage with TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie, hosts Ian Mendes and Lee Versage, and analysts Shawn Simpson, Brendan Bell, Brad Smyth, and Chris Stevenson.

Fans can also turn to the station for extensive Sens talk throughout the day, including TSN 1200 MORNINGS with John Rodenburg and Shawn Simpson; IN THE BOX with Steve Lloyd and Todd White; and THE DRIVE with Mendes and Versage (visit TSN1200.ca for complete radio broadcast schedule).

TSN.ca and the TSN App

TSN has the Ottawa Senators covered from every angle across its websites, app, and social media platforms, featuring the following highlights:

Up-to-the-minute breaking news, scores, and game recaps, as well as weekly columns from Senior Hockey Reporter Frank Seravalli and hockey analytics writer Travis Yost

Live streaming of games in the team’s designated broadcast region for TSN and TSN Direct subscribers on TSN.ca and the TSN app

Daily comprehensive coverage of the league, including breaking news and analysis from TSN’s Hockey Insiders and as well as Wallace, Mendes, and more

Highlights, recaps, and must-see moments from around the league

Photos, videos, and content posted across TSN’s official social media platforms, including Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram

BarDown.com rounds up all the viral moments and social media reaction from the new season

SENS ON TSN

TSN’s regional Sens games are available on TSN5, TSN.ca, and the TSN app to TSN and TSN Direct subscribers that live in the team’s designated broadcast region as defined by the NHL, which includes Eastern Ontario, Québec, and Atlantic Canada.

Hockey on TSN

TSN is home to the Winnipeg Jets, Montreal Canadiens, Ottawa Senators, and Toronto Maple Leafs as part of its package of 190+ regional NHL regular season games. TSN delivers 60 Jets games on TSN3, 50 Canadiens games on TSN2, 55 Senators games on TSN5, and a slate of Leafs games on TSN4, all in the teams’ respective designated broadcast regions.

TSN complements its live hockey coverage with Canada’s fan-favourite hockey news and information programming, featuring the hockey world’s most trusted team of Hockey Insiders and analysts. TSN’s industry-leading hockey programming includes SPORTSCENTRE, 7-ELEVEN THAT’S HOCKEY, and the network’s slate of signature hockey specials including TRADECENTRE, FREE AGENT FRENZY, FANTASY DRAFT, TOP 50 PLAYERS, and BOB MCKENZIE’S PRE-SEASON DRAFT RANKING.

Champions Live Here as TSN is also the exclusive broadcaster of Hockey Canada, delivering marquee international events including the IIHF WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP, IIHF WOMEN’S WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP, IIHF WORLD JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIP, IIHF ICE HOCKEY U18 WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP, IIHF ICE HOCKEY U18 WOMEN’S WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP, and WORLD UNDER-17 HOCKEY CHALLENGE, as well as domestic events including the WORLD JUNIOR A CHALLENGE, TELUS CUP, ESSO CUP, RBC CUP, ALLAN CUP, and the Order of Hockey in Canada.

TSN’s slate of live hockey programming also features exclusive coverage of the SPENGLER CUP, as well as the Hlinka Gretzky Cup.