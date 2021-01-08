TORONTO (January 8, 2021) – TSN, Canada’s Sports Leader, today announced the regional broadcast schedule for the Winnipeg Jets’ 2020-2021 season, including 42 regular season games.

JETS ON TSN games are available to TSN and TSN Direct subscribers in the team’s designated broadcast region, and TSN’s regular season coverage begins with the Jets’ season opener against the Calgary Flames on Thursday, Jan. 14 at 7 p.m. CT on TSN3, TSN.ca, and the TSN app. The complete JETS ON TSN broadcast schedule can be found at TSN.ca.

With the Jets competing in the new all-Canadian Scotia NHL North Division, highlights of the 2020-21 JETS ON TSN broadcast schedule include:

True North! 19 games live from BellMTS Place in Winnipeg, including a five-game homestand from Sunday, Jan. 24 against the Edmonton Oilers to Thursday, Feb. 4 against the Calgary Flames.

against the Edmonton Oilers to against the Calgary Flames. Eight meetings with the young stars of the Vancouver Canucks, beginning with a two-game stint on the West Coast on Friday, Feb. 19 and Sunday, Feb. 21

and An Ontario road trip featuring a game against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday, Jan. 18 at 6 p.m. CT followed by back-to-back clashes with the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday, Jan. 19 and Thursday, Jan. 21

