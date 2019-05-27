– TSN’s NBA Finals coverage includes Games 2, 4 and 6 (if necessary) –

– TSN’s coverage of the Toronto Raptors in the NBA Finals begins with Game 2: Golden State @ Toronto on Sunday, June 2 on TSN –

– TSN Radio 1050 in Toronto provides live coverage of the Raptors’ postseason, with comprehensive pre-game, halftime, and post-game shows –

– CTV2 simulcasts ABC’s coverage of Games 2, 4 and 6 –

TORONTO (May 27, 2019) – Following Saturday’s series-deciding victory over the Milwaukee Bucks, the Toronto Raptors are set to make their first NBA FINALS appearance in franchise history, as they take on the defending champion Golden State Warriors. TSN’s extensive live coverage of the NBA PLAYOFFS continues, as Canada’s Sports Leader today announced its broadcast schedule for the NBA FINALS. TSN’s coverage tips off with Game 2: Golden State @ Toronto on Sunday, June 2 at 8 p.m. ET on TSN. TSN and TSN Direct subscribers can stream all of the action live on TSN.ca and the TSN app.

To set up the series before Game 1 tips off, TSN will air ESPN’s NBA FINALS Preview Show on Tuesday, May 28 at 7:30 p.m. ET. The network also has live coverage of Media Day on Wednesday, May 29 from noon – 2:30 p.m. ET, with encore coverage in the evening. TSN will also be airing ESPN coverage of the following shows, which will be taking place on-site on NBA FINALS game days:

NBA The Jump (weekdays at 3 p.m. ET)

ESPN First Take (weekdays at 10 a.m. ET)

Stephen A. Smith Show (weekdays at 1 p.m. ET)

Pardon the Interruption (weekdays at 5:30 p.m. ET)

The Raptors and Warriors squared off twice this season, with the Raptors winning both games. TSN takes a look back at the season series this week, as the network will air the instant classic November 29 Raptors home overtime victory tonight (7:30 p.m. ET on TSN) and twice tomorrow (3 p.m. ET and 9:30 p.m. ET on TSN2), with the December 12 victory in Oakland airing tomorrow as well (7 p.m. ET on TSN2).

Additionally, CTV2 will simulcast ABC’s coverage of Games 2, 4 and 6.

TSN Broadcast Schedule

Game 2: Golden State @ Toronto – Sunday, June 2 at 8 p.m. ET on TSN (Raptors Pre-Game at 7 p.m. ET)

– Sunday, June 2 at 8 p.m. ET on TSN (Raptors Pre-Game at 7 p.m. ET) Game 4: Toronto @ Golden State – Friday, June 7 at 9 p.m. ET on TSN (SPORTSCENTRE: Raptors Pre-Game at 7 p.m. ET, Raptors Pre-Game at 8 p.m. ET)

– Friday, June 7 at 9 p.m. ET on TSN (SPORTSCENTRE: Raptors Pre-Game at 7 p.m. ET, Raptors Pre-Game at 8 p.m. ET) **Game 6: Toronto @ Golden State – Thursday, June 13 at 9 p.m. ET on TSN (SPORTSCENTRE: Raptors Pre-Game at 7 p.m. ET, Raptors Pre-Game at 8 p.m. ET)

TSN 1050 Broadcast Schedule

Game 1: Golden State @ Toronto – Thursday, May 30 at 9 p.m. ET on TSN 1050 Radio

– Thursday, May 30 at 9 p.m. ET on TSN 1050 Radio Game 3: Golden State @ Toronto – Wednesday, June 5 at 9 p.m. ET on TSN 1050 Radio

– Wednesday, June 5 at 9 p.m. ET on TSN 1050 Radio **Game 5: Golden State @ Toronto – Monday, June 10 at 9 p.m. ET on TSN 1050 Radio

Play-by-play commentator Matt Devlin and game analyst and Canadian Screen Award-winner Jack “The Coach” Armstrong once again bring you the call. Rod Black hosts pre-game, halftime, and post-game coverage alongside Canadian Basketball Hall of Famer Leo Rautins and former Raptors head coach Sam Mitchell. TSN’s coverage also features long-time Raptor and 11-time NBA All-Star Chris Bosh, Raptors reporter Josh Lewenberg providing frequent updates on the team, SPORTSCENTRE anchor Kate Beirness, Cabbie Richards, and the Cleveland Cavaliers’ Nik Stauskas.

TSN 1050’s Raptors coverage features play-by-play commentator Paul Jones calling the action, alongside Armstrong and Sherman Hamilton. Lewenberg will provide frequent in-game contributions.

SPORTSCENTRE provides highlights, features, analysis, and interviews throughout the entirety of the NBA FINALS, with daily news updates focusing on the Raptors.

TSN’s complete coverage of the NBA FINALS also extends across its digital platforms with breaking news, scores, stats, schedules, interviews, and more alongside a slate of content including:

A comprehensive preview of the Raptors-Warriors series, breaking down the key storylines

Written analysis from Armstrong, covering the Raptors as well as the biggest topics from around the NBA FINALS

Lewenberg provides blog posts covering the latest Raptors news

Video highlights from every game throughout the NBA FINALS

Memorable moments, photos, videos, and behind-the-scenes content on BarDown.com and across TSN’s official social media accounts, including Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and Snapchat

*If necessary