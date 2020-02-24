Welcome to live coverage of TSN TradeCentre as the NHL's trade deadline approaches at 3pm et/12pm pt today. Keep on top of all the latest news and rumours by checking in throughout the day. All times listed are ET. Click here for TSN.ca's Trade Tracker or the latest version of the Trade Bait Board.

9:46: Isles get Pageau

A massive name just came off the board.

The New York Islanders have acquired forward Jean-Gabriel Pageau from the Ottawa Senators in exchange for multiple pieces according to Darren Dreger.

Return to Ottawa is multiple pieces. “It’s a lot”. https://t.co/v8VDmkmhpr — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) February 24, 2020

The #Sens a first in 2020, a second in 2020 and a third in 2022 in exchange for Pageau from the Isles. There are conditions on all picks. #TradeCentre — Bruce Garrioch (@SunGarrioch) February 24, 2020

Heading back to Ottawa is a first-round pick in 2020, a second-rounder in 2020 and a third-rounder in 2022 according to Bruce Garrioch of Postmedia, who adds there are conditions on all picks.

This now gives the Sens three first-round picks in this summer's draft.

Pageau has 24 goals and 40 points in 60 games with the Senators this season.

9:40: Namestnikov to Colorado

We have a trade!

The Ottawa Senators have sent forward Vladislav Namestnikov to the Colorado Avalanche in exchange for a 2021 fourth-round pick according to Bob McKenzie.

OTT trades Namestnikov to COL for a fourth-round pick in 2021, per @DarrenDreger — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) February 24, 2020

Namestnikov, who was acquired for a fourth-rounder and Nick Ebert from the New York Rangers in October, had 13 goals and 12 assists in 54 games with the Sens.

He closed out Sunday as the No. 6 name on TSN's Trade Bait Board.

9:29: Wild getting calls on Pateryn

The Minnesota Wild are "getting lots of calls" on defenceman Greg Pateryn according to Frank Seravalli.

New name: #mnwild are getting lots of calls on right-shot D Greg Pateryn, who has one year left at $2.25 mil. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) February 24, 2020

Pateryn has one year left on his deal at $2.25 million. He has not scored yet in 12 games this season and had seven points (1 G, 6 A) in 80 games with Minnesota last season.

9:24am: Upshall retires on TradeCentre

After 15 seasons and a decorated international career, Scottie Upshall called it a career this morning on TradeCentre.

After 15 seasons and a stellar #NHL and international hockey career, @ScottieUpshall has announced his retirement.



Congratulations to Scottie, a great player and a welcome addition to our #TradeCentre coverage!#TSNHockey pic.twitter.com/glF5Y3eWiP — TSN Hockey (@TSNHockey) February 24, 2020

The forward finished with 138 NHL goals and 285 points.

It’s time I focus my attention on the hair and camera!! Wait, that’s always been priority #1!! https://t.co/wLd8BIjuQC — Scottie Upshall (@ScottieUpshall) February 24, 2020

"It's time I focus my attention on the hair and camera!! Wait, that's always been priority #1!!" he tweeted.

9:07am: Leafs' plans for Barrie

Bob McKenzie updates what the Maple Leafs are thinking of doing with defenceman Tyson Barrie. Here is what he had to say:

.@TSNBobMcKenzie provides some insight on what the Leafs might do with Tyson Barrie.#TradeCentre pic.twitter.com/mzoHZPDEkV — TSN (@TSN_Sports) February 24, 2020

"If anything, Saturday night's game and playing as poorly as they did for three of four games and trending in the wrong direction enhances the chances of Barrie being dealt. Now, he's on an expiring contract. He's only making about $2 million in terms of the cap hit because Colorado ate half of it when he came to the Leafs. So it's a low price in terms of the actual contract. The acquisition cost, the Leafs don't want to give him away. They want a first-round pick, they want a prospect. They want to try and do a deal like St. Louis did with Kevin Shattenkirk to the Washington Capitals three years ago. Or they want to do a deal like Andrej Sekera to the LA Kings from Carolina five years ago. A first and a prospect. A lot of teams find that to be too high, we'll see if they get the deal done or not over the course of the day," McKenzie said.

8:55am: The latest on Byfuglien

"Early enough in the day to speculate on the "long shot." My candidate for this is Dustin Byfuglien. Unlikely he gets traded, but there could be a team willing to be creative today," tweets TSN's Darren Dreger.

Early enough in the day to speculate on the “long shot”. My candidate for this is Dustin Byfuglien. Unlikely he gets traded, but there could be a team willing to be creative today. 🤪 — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) February 24, 2020

The veteran defenceman has not played yet this season as his future in the NHL continues to be a question.

8:52: Update on Montreal

TSN Montreal bureau reporter John Lu joins TradeCentre to update the status of the Canadiens on Deadline Day.

Over to @JohnLuTSNMtl for an update on the Canadiens, who have been busy as of late. #TradeCentre pic.twitter.com/L117EPx3i8 — TSN (@TSN_Sports) February 24, 2020

8:40am: Gallant makes his picks

Former Vegas Golden Knights head coach Gerard Gallant made his top five Stanley Cup contender predictions on TradeCentre.

In order: Washington, Tampa Bay, St. Louis, Boston, Vegas.

Gerard Gallant drops his Top 5 Stanley Cup favourites on #TradeCentre pic.twitter.com/E3fyh5cLeq — TSN (@TSN_Sports) February 24, 2020

8:33am: Buyers and sellers

Here are TSN Hockey's top projected buyers on Deadline Day.

1. Calgary Flames

2. Colorado Avalanche

3. Carolina Hurricanes

4. Dallas Stars

5. Vegas Golden Knights

Sellers:

1. Ottawa Senators

2. Montreal Canadiens

3. New Jersey Devils

4. Detroit Red Wings

5. San Jose Sharks

8:25am: Under/over

TSN's Frank Seravalli set the under/over at trades before the 3pm deadline at 17.5. Last season there were 23 deals involving north of 40 players.

8:15am: Red Wings set for action?

Darren Dreger reports the Detroit Red Wings are likely to move out "a couple more pieces" Monday before the deadline. A few teams have interest in forward Andreas Athanasiou and Dreger adds he wouldn't be surprised if someone steps up for Luke Glendening.

Detroit likely to move out a couple more pieces today. A few teams with interest in Athanasiou and I wouldn’t be surprised if someone steps up for Luke Glendening. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) February 24, 2020

8:12: Sharks taking calls on Thornton, Marleau

The San Jose Sharks are taking calls on both Joe Thornton and Patrick Marleau according to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.

"Totally up to them if they sign off on going to a contender for a chance to win a Cup. Both would be welcomed back to SJ on July 1 if they wish. Pittsburgh has shown interest in Marleau," LeBron added on Twitter.

San Jose Sharks taking calls on both Joe Thornton and Patrick Marleau today. Totally up to them if they sign off on going to a contender for a chance to win a Cup. Both would be welcomed back to SJ on July 1 if they wish. Pittsburgh has shown interest in Marleau. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) February 24, 2020

Fascinating to see if Jumbo actually agrees to leave SJ, but it sounds like it’s a possibility: https://t.co/YWz9t940Q1 — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) February 24, 2020

Pittsburgh is an excellent fit. Jim Rutherford will be working hard on this. https://t.co/1dlTCHF7Yu — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) February 24, 2020

Bob McKenzie notes it's a possibility Thornton will agree to leave San Jose, while Darren Dreger adds that the Penguins are an "excellent fit" and that general manager Jim Rutherford will be "working hard on this."

Marleau is No. 12 on TSN's Trade Bait Board, with Thornton coming in at No. 13.

8:04am: Ayres opens TradeCentre

Fresh off his emergency performance against the Maple Leafs, David Ayres opened up TradeCentre as an "emergency backup host" in place for James Duthie, who is out with turf toe.

#TradeCentre needed an emergency backup today... 😂😂.



Here we go! Catch our coverage live across TSN1/4/5. Who do you want to see get dealt? pic.twitter.com/Ru3kxE5wqu — TSN (@TSN_Sports) February 24, 2020

But former Vegas Golden Knights head coach Gerard Gallant will be with the panel all day, bringing a fresh angle to our TradeCentre 2020 coverage.

8am: TradeCentre is LIVE

8am: Sens on the Move?

With seven pending unrestricted on their roster, there will be no shortage of attention on the Ottawa Senators today.

Bruce Garrioch of Postmedia reports the expectation is that one or both of Tyler Ennis and Vladislav Namestnikov will be moved before the deadline after being scratched for asset management over the weekend.

Wingers Tyler Ennis and Vladislav Namestniko remain on the table today. There was significant enough interest to scratch them on the weekend and the expectation is one or both will be moved today. #Sens #TradeCentre — Bruce Garrioch (@SunGarrioch) February 24, 2020

8am: New Trade Bait board

Mike Green is off the board after the Detroit Red Wings shipped the veteran defenceman to the Edmonton Oilers in the first deadline day deal in the early hours of Monday.

The Red Wings acquired Green forward Kyle Brodziak a conditional fourth-round draft pick, which could rise to a third-rounder. Detroit also retained 50 per cent of Green's $5.375 million cap hit for the remainder of the season in the deal.

With Green removed, here's the latest TSN Trade Bait Board: