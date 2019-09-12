TORONTO (September 12, 2019) – TSN, Canada’s Sports Leader, today announced its regional broadcast schedule for the Toronto Maple Leafs’ 2019-2020 season, including four pre-season and 26 regular season games.

LEAFS ON TSN are available for TSN and TSN Direct subscribers in the Leafs designated broadcast region, and TSN’s regular season broadcasts begin with the Leafs taking on Seth Jones and the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday, Oct. 4 at 6:30 p.m. ET on TSN4, TSN.ca, and the TSN app. The complete LEAFS ON TSNtelevision broadcast schedule is available at TSN.ca, and the complete TSN 1050 Toronto schedule is available on the station’s official website.

Highlights of the 2019-20 LEAFS ON TSN broadcast schedule include:

Four pre-season games, beginning with the Battle of Ontario against the Ottawa Senators being played in St. John’s, N.L. on Tuesday, Sept. 17 at 5:30 p.m. ET

at The Leafs host Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers on Monday, Jan. 6 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Nine games against division rivals, including two against the team’s first-round playoff opponent from each of the last two seasons, the Boston Bruins

Two games against last season’s Pacific Division champion Calgary Flames

A Black Friday afternoon showdown against the Buffalo Sabres on Friday, Nov. 29 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Broadcast Team

TSN’s coverage of Leafs games features award-winning play-by-play commentators Gord Miller and Chris Cuthbert, alongside game analyst Ray Ferraro, with Mark Masters reporting from rinkside.

The acclaimed TSN Hockey panel featuring host James Duthie, Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie, and analysts Jeff O’Neill and Dave Poulin contribute to LEAFS ON TSN, delivering comprehensive analysis including TSN’s fan-favourite segment “The Quiz.”

TSN 1050 Toronto

TSN 1050 Toronto is an official radio broadcaster of the Toronto Maple Leafs, delivering in-depth commentary and analysis from TSN’s best-in-class team of Hockey Insiders and experts. Game-day coverage is hosted by Jim Tatti featuring play-by-play commentator Joe Bowen and game analyst Jim Ralph, with contributions from TSN 1050’s Leafs reporter Kristen Shilton.

TSN 1050 also delivers the most comprehensive daily Leafs coverage, featuring hockey analysts and multiple former Leafs players including O’Neill, Carlo Colaiacovo, and Mike Johnson. Johnson is a regular on LEAFS LUNCH, hosted by Andi Petrillo and airing weekdays from 12 noon – 2 p.m. ET, breaking down all the most pressing topics surrounding the city’s favourite hockey team. Colaiacovo joins Michael Landsberg on FIRST UP WITH LANDSBERG AND COLAIACOVO, airing weekdays from 6-10 a.m. ET. O’Neill joins Bryan Hayes and Jamie McLennan on OVERDRIVE, an afternoon staple for Toronto sports fans, airing weekdays from 4-7 p.m. ET. Visit TSN1050.ca for the complete radio broadcast schedule.

TSN.ca and the TSN App

TSN has the Toronto Maple Leafs covered from every angle across its websites, app, and social media platforms, featuring the following highlights:

Up-to-the-minute breaking news, scores, and game recaps, as well as weekly columns from Senior Hockey Reporter Frank Seravalli and hockey analytics writer Travis Yost

Live streaming of games in the team’s designated broadcast region for TSN and TSN Direct subscribers on TSN.ca and the TSN app

Daily comprehensive coverage of the league, including analysis from TSN’s Hockey Insiders, analysts, and reporters

Highlights, recaps, and must-see moments from around the league

Photos, videos, and content across TSN’s official social media platforms, including Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram

BarDown.com rounds up all the viral moments and social media reaction from the new season

LEAFS ON TSN

TSN’s regional Leafs games are available on TSN4, TSN.ca, and the TSN app to TSN and TSN Direct subscribers that live in the team’s designated broadcast region as defined by the NHL, which includes Ontario (excluding the Ottawa Valley region).

Hockey on TSN

TSN is home to the Winnipeg Jets, Montreal Canadiens, Ottawa Senators, and Toronto Maple Leafs as part of its package of 190+ regional NHL regular season games. TSN delivers 60 Jets games on TSN3, 50 Canadiens games on TSN2, 55 Senators games on TSN5, and 26 Leafs games on TSN4, all in the teams’ respective designated broadcast regions.

TSN complements its live hockey coverage with Canada’s fan-favourite hockey news and information programming, featuring the hockey world’s most trusted team of Hockey Insiders and analysts. TSN’s industry-leading hockey programming includes SPORTSCENTRE, 7-ELEVEN THAT’S HOCKEY, and the network’s slate of signature hockey specials including TRADECENTRE, FREE AGENT FRENZY, FANTASY DRAFT, TOP 50 PLAYERS, and BOB MCKENZIE’S PRE-SEASON DRAFT RANKING.

Champions Live Here as TSN is also the exclusive broadcaster of Hockey Canada, delivering marquee international events including the IIHF WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP, IIHF WOMEN’S WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP, IIHF WORLD JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIP, IIHF ICE HOCKEY U18 WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP, IIHF ICE HOCKEY U18 WOMEN’S WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP, and WORLD UNDER-17 HOCKEY CHALLENGE, as well as domestic events including the WORLD JUNIOR A CHALLENGE, TELUS CUP, ESSO CUP, RBC CUP, ALLAN CUP, and the Order of Hockey in Canada.

TSN’s slate of live hockey programming also features exclusive coverage of the SPENGLER CUP, as well as the HLINKA GRETZKY CUP.