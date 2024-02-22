TORONTO (February 22, 2024) – Pole position, pit stops, and podiums – TSN has every angle covered for the 2024 FIA FORMULA ONE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP™ season, beginning with the BAHRAIN GRAND PRIX on Saturday, March 2 at 8:30 a.m. ET on TSN, TSN.ca, and the TSN app. As the exclusive television partner of F1® auto racing in Canada, TSN’s multi-platform coverage features practice, qualifying, and live broadcasts of every race on the calendar, including companion feeds for every race on TSN+. TSN’s complete Formula 1® broadcast schedule is available here.

The season begins with the BAHRAIN GRAND PRIX Practice on Thursday, Feb. 29 at 9:45 a.m. ET, followed by Qualifying on Friday, March 1 at 11 a.m. ET. Race day revs up on Saturday, March 2 at 8:30 a.m. ET on TSN, TSN.ca, and the TSN app, featuring Sky Sports’ extensive pre- and post-race content, including analysis and commentary led by the voices of F1, David Croft and Martin Brundle.

TSN’s complete Formula 1® coverage is highlighted by the CANADIAN GRAND PRIX, with comprehensive analysis on-site at the Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve in Montréal leading up to race day on Sunday, June 9.

“Fans continue to connect with Formula 1® like never before, and TSN is proud to be Canada’s destination for extensive live coverage across all of our platforms,” said Shawn Redmond, VP, Bell Media Sports. “We can’t wait to kick off another dynamic season, offering a truly immersive experience for subscribers of TSN and TSN+, with multiple ways to watch each race, including unique driver feeds, and additional competitions like the F1 ACADEMY series.”

TSN+ has each F1 race covered from every angle, with Pit Lane, Driver Tracker, Timing Feed, Mixed On-Board Cameras, and unique in-car driver feeds. Canadian F1 driver Lance Stroll’s onboard camera, along with two additional rotating camera feeds, are available for every race.



Complete coverage of every race of the 2024 F1 ACADEMY series, the all-women driver category which aims to develop and prepare young female drivers to progress to higher levels of competition, is also available on TSN+. The F1 ACADEMY season features a seven-round calendar of races across three continents, supported by all 10 F1 teams, who each provide a driver to the series and have their livery on one car. Live coverage begins Friday, March 8 at 7:05 a.m. ET on TSN+, live from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Additionally, TSN+ features complete qualifying and race-day coverage throughout the FIA FORMULA 2 CHAMPIONSHIP™ and FIA FORMULA 3 CHAMPIONSHIP™ seasons. Fans can visit the TSN+ schedule for the most up-to-date details.

TSN’s auto racing reporter and former professional racing driver Tim Hauraney delivers Formula 1® news and analysis on SPORTSCENTRE and TSN.ca throughout the season. Fans can also follow F1® content on DIGITAL SPORTSCENTRE and TSN’s official Instagram, Facebook, X, YouTube, and TikTok accounts.

Exclusive French-language coverage of the 2024 FIA FORMULA ONE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP™ season is available on RDS. TSN and RDS have delivered F1® coverage in Canada since 1992 and 1994, respectively.