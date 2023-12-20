TORONTO (December 20, 2023) – Beginning Sunday, Dec. 26, TSN provides complete coverage of the 2024 IIHF WORLD JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIP, live from Gothenburg, Sweden on TSN, TSN.ca, and the TSN app, culminating with the Gold Medal Game on Friday, Jan. 5. TSN’s full broadcast schedule for the World Juniors is available here. French-language coverage of the tournament is available on RDS.

The puck drops with two pre-competition matchups featuring Team Canada – who enter the tournament seeking their third consecutive gold medal – first against Switzerland on Friday, Dec. 22 at 9 a.m. ET and continuing with Canada vs. USA on Saturday, Dec. 23 at 12 p.m. ET.

TSN tees up the tournament as host James Duthie is joined by Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie and analyst Cheryl Pounder for the 2024 IIHF WORLD JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIP PREVIEW SHOW, airing Christmas Eve (Sunday, Dec. 24) at 7:30 p.m. ET on TSN, TSN.ca, and the TSN app. The special includes news and analysis from TSN Director of Scouting Craig Button, reporter Mark Masters, and TSN’s acclaimed broadcast team of Gord Miller and Mike Johnson.

Miller and Johnson call all the action for the pre-competition games, as well as the Group A matchups. Duthie, McKenzie, and Pounder lead TSN’s coverage of Group A matchups, the medal round, and the Bronze and Gold Medal Games, with analyst Jeff O’Neill joining the panel for all Team Canada games. TSN’s Dennis Beyak delivers the call for Group B matchups alongside Craig Button, with Laura Diakun and analyst Dave Reid leading studio coverage. Kenzie Lalonde reports from rinkside in Gothenburg, with Mark Masters reporting for SPORTSCENTRE.

Duthie, McKenzie, O’Neill, Pounder, and Masters provide breaking news, highlights, daily updates, and extensive coverage each day of the tournament for SPORTSCENTRE.

TSN digital platforms provide comprehensive coverage of the tournament, including must-see highlights and goal-by-goal updates on TSN.ca and the TSN app; live scores and stats for each tournament game; daily news updates from Masters; and daily Group B video analysis, players to watch from each Canadian NHL team, as well as 2024 draft-eligible players from Button.

TSN’s social media accounts feature exclusive content and social media reaction throughout the tournament, including on-location updates from BarDown’s Corwin McCallum and Jesse Pollock in Gothenburg. They provide daily content across TSN social accounts, including TikTok, YouTube, Instagram, and DIGITAL SPORTSCENTRE.

The TSN Radio Network delivers live radio coverage of Team Canada games at the 2024 IIHF WORLD JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIP, led by play-by-play commentator Matt Cullen and analyst Devante Smith-Pelly, with Jim Tatti hosting pre-game, intermission, and post-game coverage alongside analyst Anthony Stewart.