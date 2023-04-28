TORONTO (April 28, 2023) – The next generation of Canadian Football League stars are under the spotlight as TSN huddles up to deliver exclusive live coverage of the 2023 CFL DRAFT, airing Tuesday, May 2 at 8 p.m. ET on TSN, TSN.ca, and the TSN app.

The first two rounds of the draft air live on TSN, kicking off with CFL Commissioner Randy Ambrosie announcing the first overall pick by the Ottawa Redblacks, followed by Rounds 3-8 streaming live on TSN+.

TSN’s Farhan Lalji hosts the network’s live draft coverage, joined by the CFL ON TSN panel, including analysts Duane Forde, Marshall Ferguson, and Jim Barker with analysis and insight from CFL Insider Dave Naylor. The panel breaks down each draft selection as well as delivers player profiles and interviews with key newsmakers from around the league.

Throughout the days leading up to the draft, CFL ON TSN provides all the latest updates, including player spotlights on SPORTSCENTRE and breaking news on TSN.ca. In addition, live draft day coverage on TSN.ca includes a real-time, pick-by-pick draft blog, and instant video analysis from TSN’s CFL DRAFT panel. TSN continues to provide comprehensive content specific to CFL sports betting, highlighted by insights from TSN’s extensive roster of CFL experts with odds powered by FanDuel, TSN’s official sportsbook partner.

TSN Radio stations feature coverage of their local teams throughout the week, including analysis and assessment of the potential impact draft selections have on the individual teams. Listeners can also stream live on iHeartRadio.ca, TSN.ca/Radio, and on the iHeartRadio Canada and TSN apps.

BarDown and DIGITAL SPORTSCENTRE wrap up the biggest trending moments of the CFL DRAFT, with highlights and updates available on TSN’s official social media accounts, including Twitter, Facebook, TikTok, and Instagram.