TORONTO (December 16, 2022) – Beginning Sunday, Dec. 26, TSN provides complete coverage of the 2023 IIHF WORLD JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIP, live from the Scotiabank Centre in Halifax, and the Avenir Centre in Moncton, N.B. on TSN, TSN.ca, and the TSN app, culminating with the Gold Medal Game on Thursday, Jan. 5. TSN’s full broadcast schedule for the World Juniors is available here, with complete French-language coverage of the tournament on RDS.

The puck drops with five pre-competition matchups, beginning with Team Canada vs. Switzerland on Monday, Dec. 19 at 6 p.m. ET. TSN tees up the tournament as host James Duthie is joined by Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie for the 2023 IIHF WORLD JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIP: PREVIEW SHOW, airing Christmas Eve (Friday, Dec. 24) at 7:30 p.m. ET on TSN, TSN.ca, and the TSN app. The special includes news and analysis from TSN Director of Scouting Craig Button, reporter Mark Masters, and TSN’s broadcast team of Gord Miller and Mike Johnson.

Miller delivers the call for all five pre-competition games, with Johnson and Button splitting analyst duties. Miller and Johnson call all the action from Group A matchups in Halifax. Play-by-play commentator Dennis Beyak and Button lead TSN’s coverage of Group B games live from Moncton.

Duthie, McKenzie, and Cheryl Pounder host TSN’s coverage for Group A matchups, the medal round, and the Bronze and Gold Medal Games, with analyst Jeff O’Neill for all Team Canada games. SPORTSCENTRE anchor Laura Diakun and hockey analyst Dave Reid host Group B matchups from Moncton. Masters and Kenzie Lalonde report from rinkside for Group A games.

Duthie, Masters, McKenzie, O’Neill, and Pounder deliver breaking news, highlights, daily updates, and extensive coverage each day of the tournament for SPORTSCENTRE.

TSN digital platforms provide comprehensive coverage of the entire tournament, including must-see highlights and goal-by-goal updates on TSN.ca and the TSN app; live scores and stats for each tournament game; daily news and notes updates from Masters; players to watch for each Canadian NHL team and the 2023 NHL Draft from Button; and full game highlights after the conclusion of each game.

TSN’s social media accounts feature exclusive content and social media reaction throughout the tournament, including updates from BarDown’s Jesse Pollock and BarDown/TSN Radio host Julia Tocheri on-location in Halifax and Moncton. They provide daily content across TSN social accounts, including Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, and DIGITAL SPORTSCENTRE.

The TSN Radio Network delivers live radio coverage of the 2023 IIHF WORLD JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIP, led by play-by-play commentator Garreth MacDonald, with Jim Tatti and Shawn Simpson hosting pre-game, intermission, and post-game coverage.