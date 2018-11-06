College hoops fans can see plenty of the sport’s top homegrown and up-and-coming homegrown talent this season as TSN is set to air over 25 games featuring Mississauga’s own RJ Barrett and the #4 Duke Blue Devils. The season begins tonight, as the Blue Devils host the #2 Kentucky Wildcats in a heavyweight clash at 9:30 p.m. ET on TSN3. The broadcast schedule for games in November and December can be found here, and will be updated as 2019 matchups are confirmed.

Fans can catch several marquee Blue Devil matchups on TSN, including 10 games vs. the Associated Press’ top-25 nationally ranked teams. In addition to the season opener vs. Kentucky, highlights include two games each against #5 Virginia, #8 North Carolina, and #16 Syracuse, as well as games against #15 Virginia Tech, #17 Florida State, and #22 Clemson.

Barrett, the star freshman projected to be the top pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, will make his regular season debut following an impressive preseason that included a tour through Canada.

TSN’s NCAA basketball coverage includes dozens of additional games, including NCAA® MARCH MADNESS® – one of 60+ iconic championships that live on the network.