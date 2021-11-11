Week 10 of the NFL regular season is here – how time flies when you’re having fun.

Last week, Jonathan Taylor and the Indianapolis Colts ran all over the New York Jets, while the Colts defence forced a turnover in the redzone to cover the 10 points in a 45-30 win.

This week, we have the 6-2 Baltimore Ravens travelling to Miami as a seven-and-a-half point favourite to take on a Dolphins team that picked up their first win on Sunday since a Week 1 victory over the New England Patriots.

Baltimore enters this game leading the AFC North and their offence has been a large reason for their success.

The team has scored at least 31 points in three of their last four games and they enter Week 10 with the second-most yards gained on offence of any team in the league.

Meanwhile, the Dolphins snapped a seven-game losing skid on Sunday with a 17-9 win over the Houston Texans.

Miami, unlike Baltimore, has really struggled to put up points this season and ranks 28th in the league in points. They have scored 20 or more points in a game just three times in nine games.

Baltimore Ravens at Miami Dolphins

Line: Ravens -7.5

Total: 46.5

Baltimore

Don’t look now but the Baltimore Ravens might have a passing game to complement their stellar run game.

Last season, quarterback Lamar Jackson passed for 2,757 yards, averaging just 183.8 per game.

In 2019 his yards per game through the air were just a hair north of 200, but something is very different in 2021.

Jackson, after throwing the ball just 25 times per game in the 27 starts he made during his first three seasons, is averaging 33.25 passing attempts a game this season and is on pace to set career highs in almost all of his passing statistics.

His 276.1 passing yards per game rank 10th in the league, alongside Matt Ryan (269.9), Joe Burrow (277.4), and Josh Allen (279.5).

And yet, oddsmakers continue to question Jackson’s ability to move the ball through the air.

He enters Thursday night with an over / under of 235.5 passing yards. I’ll be taking the over.

One player that has played a key role in the pass game has been Marquise “Hollywood” Brown.

Brown, a player who has struggled with drops throughout his career, has been on fire lately.

The wideout has totalled 80-or-more receiving yards in five games this season, and leads the team with his 24.9 per cent share of the targets.

Hollywood has been targeted a remarkable 41 times over the last four games, going for 356 yards and 27 catches.

I’ll also be taking the over on his receiving yards prop of 60.5 yards.

One player on Baltimore’s roster to keep an eye on is Rashod Bateman.

The Ravens used a first-round draft pick on the receiver out of Minnesota.

After missing the opening five games of the season due to injury, Bateman joined the active roster in Week 6 and has immediately clicked with Jackson.

Through three games he has 12 catches and 161 yards on 20 targets.

It feels like it’s just a matter of time before the 6-foot-2, 210-pound wideout finds the back of the endzone.

If you think Thursday could be that night, you can get him at +220 to score.

Miami

To say this season has been a bit of a struggle for the Miami Dolphins is putting it lightly.

The Dolphins opened the season with a big win over a divisional rival and appeared poised to contend in the AFC after barely missing the playoffs last season.

What followed was a seven-game losing skid.

It hasn’t been the sophomore season fans were hoping for from quarterback Tua Tagovailoa either.

The 23-year-old has missed four games due to injuries and has thrown for seven touchdowns in his five starts.

Tagovailoa was inactive last week due to a finger injury, and will be a game-time decision.

If the southpaw doesn’t suit up for Miami, backup Jacoby Brissett will once again have his name called.

Brissett has made four starts this season and has attempted 202 passes, with 130 completions over his seven appearances.

In those games, the 29-year-old has targeted rookie wide receiver Jaylen Waddle 41 times and his tight end Mike Gesicki 39 times.

Waddle enters Thursday night with an over / under of 5.5 receptions, while Gesicki isn’t fair behind at 4.5.

THE LINE

Despite their 6-2 record on the season, Baltimore enters this game 3-5 against the spread, while the Dolphins haven’t been much better at 3-5-1.

Baltimore is just 1-2 ATS on the road this season and Miami has been just as bad at home this year, going 1-3 against the number in their four home games.

However, since 2019, the Ravens are 9-6 ATS as a favourite on the road, while the Dolphins have covered in eight of their 15 games they have been home underdogs in that same time period.

Personally, I don’t see how the Miami offence keeps up with Baltimore in this one. I will lay the points with the Ravens, along with three player props for tonight.

Picks: Ravens -7.5, Lamar Jackson O 235.5 passing yards, Marquise Brown O 60.5 receiving yards, Jaylen Waddle O 5.5 receptions.