1h ago
Ducks on the rise in latest TSN Hockey Trade Bait board
Jakob Chychrun and Claude Giroux remain firmly atop the TSN Trade Bait list, but teams are expected to go Duck hunting as the NHL’s March 21 trade deadline approaches.
TSN.ca Staff
A pair of Anaheim impending unrestricted free agents are among the most important players on the rise. Right defenceman Josh Manson moves from No. 15 to 5 and right winger Rickard Rakell jumps from No. 10 to 6 in the latest ranking.
On the job for little more than a month, Ducks GM Pat Verbeek has decisions to make on Manson, a 30-year-old blueliner with bite, and Rakell, a 28-year-old with 28 points, including 16 goals.
Also inside the top 15 is Anaheim’s talented left-shot defenceman Hampus Lindholm (No. 14), who is in the final year of his deal.
According to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun, the Ducks are trying to get Lindholm signed to an extension, which has put a hold on the situation with Manson. LeBrun said on Tuesday’s Insider Trading that if talks with Lindholm break down, the Ducks could turn their attention back to getting Manson signed to a new deal before the deadline.
Data listed below are position, age, 2021-22 NHL games, goals, points, cap hit and contract years past this season.
1. Jakob Chychrun, Ari
2. Claude Giroux, Phi
3. Ben Chiarot, Mtl
4. John Klingberg, Dal
5. Josh Manson, Ana
6. Rickard Rakell, Ana
7. Mark Giordano, Sea
8. Jake DeBrusk, Bos
9. Alexandar Georgiev, NYR
10. Colin Miller, Buf
11. Brandon Hagel, Chi
12. Justin Braun, Phi
13. Max Domi, CBJ
14. Hampus Lindholm, Ana
15. Brock Boeser, Van
16. Tomas Hertl, SJ
17. Andrew Copp, Wpg
18. Toronto First-Rounder
19. Nick Paul, Ott
20. Braden Holtby, Dal
21. Shea Weber, Mtl
22. Nick Leddy, Det
23. Jacob Middleton, SJ
24. Conor Garland, Van
25. Zach Sanford, Ott
26. Washington First-Rounder
27. Artturi Lehkonen, Mtl
28. J.T. Miller, Van
29. Ilya Samsonov, Was
30. Calle Jarnkrok, Sea
31. Robert Hagg, Buf
32. Arizona Cap Space
33. Owen Tippett, Fla
34. Rasmus Ristolainen, Phi
35. Tampa First-Rounder
36. Pavel Zacha, NJ
37. Jack Roslovic, CBJ
38. Damon Severson, NJ
39. Johan Larsson, Ari
40. Buffalo Cap Space
41. Mark Pysyk, Buf
42. Calvin de Haan, Chi
43. Joel Armia, Mtl
44. Marc-Andre Fleury, Chi
45. PK Subban, NJ
46. Phil Kessel, Ari
47. Michael Del Zotto, Ott
48. Joonas Korpisalo, CBJ
49. Nicolas Deslauriers, Ana
50. Seattle Cap Space
51. Paul Stastny, Wpg
52. Nils Lundkvist, NYR
53. Luke Schenn, Van
54. Travis Dermott, Tor
55. Timothy Liljegren, Tor
56. Colin Blackwell, Sea
57. Jeff Petry, Mtl
58. Dominik Kubalik, Chi
59. Josh Brown, Ott
60. Maxime Comtois, Ana