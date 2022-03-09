Jakob Chychrun and Claude Giroux remain firmly atop the TSN Trade Bait list, but teams are expected to go Duck hunting as the NHL’s March 21 trade deadline approaches.

A pair of Anaheim impending unrestricted free agents are among the most important players on the rise. Right defenceman Josh Manson moves from No. 15 to 5 and right winger Rickard Rakell jumps from No. 10 to 6 in the latest ranking.

On the job for little more than a month, Ducks GM Pat Verbeek has decisions to make on Manson, a 30-year-old blueliner with bite, and Rakell, a 28-year-old with 28 points, including 16 goals.

Also inside the top 15 is Anaheim’s talented left-shot defenceman Hampus Lindholm (No. 14), who is in the final year of his deal.

According to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun, the Ducks are trying to get Lindholm signed to an extension, which has put a hold on the situation with Manson. LeBrun said on Tuesday’s Insider Trading that if talks with Lindholm break down, the Ducks could turn their attention back to getting Manson signed to a new deal before the deadline.

Data listed below are position, age, 2021-22 NHL games, goals, points, cap hit and contract years past this season.

1. Jakob Chychrun, Ari

2. Claude Giroux, Phi

3. Ben Chiarot, Mtl

4. John Klingberg, Dal

5. Josh Manson, Ana

6. Rickard Rakell, Ana

7. Mark Giordano, Sea

8. Jake DeBrusk, Bos

9. Alexandar Georgiev, NYR

10. Colin Miller, Buf

11. Brandon Hagel, Chi

12. Justin Braun, Phi

13. Max Domi, CBJ

14. Hampus Lindholm, Ana

15. Brock Boeser, Van

16. Tomas Hertl, SJ

17. Andrew Copp, Wpg

18. Toronto First-Rounder

19. Nick Paul, Ott

20. Braden Holtby, Dal

21. Shea Weber, Mtl

22. Nick Leddy, Det

23. Jacob Middleton, SJ

24. Conor Garland, Van

25. Zach Sanford, Ott

26. Washington First-Rounder

27. Artturi Lehkonen, Mtl

28. J.T. Miller, Van

29. Ilya Samsonov, Was

30. Calle Jarnkrok, Sea

31. Robert Hagg, Buf

32. Arizona Cap Space

33. Owen Tippett, Fla

34. Rasmus Ristolainen, Phi

35. Tampa First-Rounder

36. Pavel Zacha, NJ

37. Jack Roslovic, CBJ

38. Damon Severson, NJ

39. Johan Larsson, Ari

40. Buffalo Cap Space

41. Mark Pysyk, Buf

42. Calvin de Haan, Chi

43. Joel Armia, Mtl

44. Marc-Andre Fleury, Chi

45. PK Subban, NJ

46. Phil Kessel, Ari

47. Michael Del Zotto, Ott

48. Joonas Korpisalo, CBJ

49. Nicolas Deslauriers, Ana

50. Seattle Cap Space

51. Paul Stastny, Wpg

52. Nils Lundkvist, NYR

53. Luke Schenn, Van

54. Travis Dermott, Tor

55. Timothy Liljegren, Tor

56. Colin Blackwell, Sea

57. Jeff Petry, Mtl

58. Dominik Kubalik, Chi

59. Josh Brown, Ott

60. Maxime Comtois, Ana