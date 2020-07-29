Who has the best odds to win the Western Conference?

The heroes of the hardcourt are bubbled at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, the NBA season is set to resume, and TSN is home to the culmination of the 2019-20 regular season. Following the announcement of TSN’s slate of live coverage of Toronto Raptors games, the network announced today its schedule of 55+ additional NBA “seeding games” live from Orlando.

The NBA ON TSN schedule tips off with a doubleheader of both highly anticipated games on opening night, as Donovan Mitchell and the Utah Jazz face Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday. Pre-game coverage begins at 5pm et on TSN, immediately followed by a clash of championship favourites in an all-LA matchup with Kawhi Leonard and the Clippers taking on LeBron James and the Lakers at 9pm et. The complete broadcast schedule can be found here.

The league’s return-to-play plan has 22 NBA teams congregated in Orlando, where eight seeding games per team will determine the matchups for a complete, 16-team playoff field. The NBA ON TSN schedule is packed with marquee matchups. Highlights include:

- All eight LA Clippers seeding matchups as Kawhi Leonard continues his quest for back-to-back NBA FINALS MVP titles

- Six games featuring LeBron James and the Lakers, including a matchup against former NBA MVP James Harden and the Houston Rockets on Thursday, Aug. 6

- 13 games featuring the star-studded contenders of the Eastern Conference, including the Milwaukee Bucks, Philadelphia 76ers, Miami Heat, and Boston Celtics

