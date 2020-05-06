TSN is Home to Comprehensive Preview and Post-Fight Coverage of UFC® 249, May 9

– TSN breaks down what to expect from the highly anticipated UFC® 249: FERGUSON VS. GAETHJE, including the COUNTDOWN TO UFC® 249 special and complete live coverage of the UFC® 249 PRELIMS –

– In the days leading up to the main event, SPORTSCENTRE and TSN.ca deliver pre-fight coverage, one-on-one interviews, and analysis following UFC® 249 –

TORONTO (May 6, 2020) – As UFC® makes its highly anticipated return this weekend, kicking off a series of three live events over the course of eight days, TSN, the official Canadian broadcast partner of UFC, delivers extensive preview and post-fight coverage leading up to UFC® 249: FERGUSON VS. GAETHJE. Airing live this Saturday, May 9 from VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Fla., TSN delivers exclusive coverage of the UFC® 249 PRELIMS at 8 p.m. ET, including the headlining welterweight re-match between Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone and Anthony “Showtime” Pettis. The complete UFC on TSN broadcast schedule can be found here.

In anticipation of Saturday’s interim lightweight championship main event between Ferguson and Gaethje, SPORTSCENTRE and TSN.ca provide comprehensive fight analysis and coverage all week long, including remote interviews conducted by TSN’s UFC reporter Aaron Bronsteter, reports from the weigh-ins, and in-depth essays from both Bronsteter and TSN’s MMA analyst Robin Black.

Fans can visit TSN.ca/UFC for previews and video features, and full recaps from UFC® 249. TSN’s DIGITAL SPORTSCENTRE features UFC updates throughout the week, and the network’s official social media accounts feature multi-platform coverage on fight night.

