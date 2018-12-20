TSN is Home to Every Moment of the 2019 IIHF WORLD JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIP

TORONTO (December 20, 2018) – Hockey’s future stars align for TSN’s signature holiday hockey tradition, the fan-favourite 2019 IIHF WORLD JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIP – one of the 60+ championship events that live on TSN – airing Dec. 26 to Jan. 5, live from Vancouver and Victoria, B.C. TSN delivers complete live coverage of all 28 tournament games (a complete broadcast schedule is available here).

TSN primes fans for the tournament with the 2019 IIHF WORLD JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIP PREVIEW SHOW hosted by James Duthie alongside TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie, TSN Director of Scouting Craig Button, and analysts Ray Ferraro, Gord Miller, and Jeff O’Neill. The hour-long, comprehensive pre-tourney preview airs Christmas Eve, Monday, Dec. 24, at 5 p.m. ET on TSN, and features the following highlights:

“Meet Team Canada,” introduces the Team Canada roster

McKenzie, Button, and Ferraro analyze Team Canada’s forwards, defencemen, and goalies

The central place that Vancouver has in Team Canada’s history

Miller sits down with Team Canada Head Coach Tim Hunter

Jeff O’Neill tells us you don’t have to be one of the stars to do something special at the World Juniors

Duthie and McKenzie are on-site to lead TSN’s studio coverage throughout the preliminary round, medal round, and Gold Medal Game, and are joined by O’Neill for all Team Canada games. TSN’s Laura Diakun and Dave Reid also host coverage of the tournament’s preliminary rounds live from the TSN Studio.

Acclaimed duo Miller and Ferraro once again have the call for all Team Canada games, as well as the medal round and Gold Medal Game, with Tessa Bonhomme reporting from rinkside. Play-by-play commentator Dennis Beyak also handles broadcast duties for the preliminary rounds, with Button as game analyst.

TSN’s SPORTSCENTRE features comprehensive coverage of Team Canada throughout the tournament from reporter Mark Masters, along with daily analysis from TSN’s World Juniors panel.

To celebrate Canada’s favourite holiday hockey tradition, Canadian country music duo and Universal Music Canada recording artist The Reklaws have penned “Roots: The TSN World Junior Song,” a special new version of an upcoming song, which will be featured extensively in TSN’s complete live coverage of the World Juniors.

TSN and TSN Direct subscribers can enjoy 4K coverage for select preliminary round and quarter-final games, as well as the semifinals and the Bronze and Gold Medal Games. Subscribers can also access live streaming and on-demand viewing of the network’s exclusive live coverage of the World Juniors via TSN.ca/Live and the TSN app. Also, TSN.ca delivers comprehensive coverage of the tournament including breaking news, scores, and must-see highlights.

TSN features photos, videos, and content across the network’s official social media platforms, including Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat, and Instagram. BarDown.com rounds up all the viral moments and social media reaction from the tournament.

TSN’s coverage of the 2019 IIHF WORLD JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIP is bolstered by its partnership with Chevrolet, which includes integrated montages before each Team Canada game featuring highlights and key stories for fans to track throughout the game.

TSN Radio

TSN once again delivers the World Junior Radio Network presented by Imperial Oil, Esso, with 20 stations across Canada joining forces to bring Canadians live radio coverage of the World Juniors. Blake Price returns as host, along with play-by-play commentator Jon Abbott, analyst Dave Tomlinson, and rinkside reporter Karen Surman.

Produced by TSN Radio, the World Junior Radio Network presented by Imperial Oil, Esso features every Team Canada game, select preliminary round games, plus a slate of quarter-final matchups, both semifinals, and the Gold Medal Game.

Along with live radio coverage on the World Junior Radio Network presented by Imperial Oil, Esso, TSN’s team of Hockey Insiders and experts contribute frequent reports to TSN Radio stations throughout the tournament. Fans across the country can also listen live wherever they are through the TSN and iHeartRadio mobile apps, online at TSN.ca/Radio, and on Sirius XM Satellite Radio.