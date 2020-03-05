Upcoming mobile video platform Quibi announced its first partnership in Canada with Bell on Thursday as it gears up for its launch next month.

Bell Media becomes the first Canadian news and sports provider for the mobile-first platform, producing exclusive content for Quibi's Daily Essentials, which includes a daily sports programfrom TSN streaming every morning, seven days a week.

"We are excited to partner with Bell and Canada's top news and sports brands from Bell Media to deliver daily curated programs that will provide Canadians all of the biggest moments and stories of the day in quick bites," said Quibi Founder and Chairman of the Board Jeffrey Katzenberg.

In addition, CTV News will produce a daily program covering breaking news and the biggest stories of the day, which will stream on Quibi mornings and evenings on weekdays and mornings on weekends. Further details about the TSN and CTV programs will be announced in the near future.

"We're thrilled to expand our digital footprint in this partnership with the new and highly anticipated mobile platform, Quibi," said Randy Lennox, President, Bell Media.

"Bell Media continues to adapt to the evolving media landscape by providing additional opportunities for our audiences to consume content more quickly on the innovative platforms of their choice."

Bell will also market Quibi to Canadians via Bell Media and Bell Mobility marketing channels.

"As Canada's provider of the country's most-watched content and the leader in mobile innovation, Bell is uniquely positioned to partner with Quibi on this exciting new evolution in entertainment," said Mirko Bibic, President and Chief Executive Officer, BCE and Bell Canada. "Our goal is to advance how Canadians connect with each other and the world, and we look forward to powering the launch of Quibi in Canada with the full strength of Bell's unmatched wireless and content creation resources."

Quibi will launch on Monday, April 6 for the monthly price of $6.99 with advertising and $9.99 without ads.



How is our partnership with Quibi unique? How is Quibi different from your other programming and streaming services?

Quibi is the very first entertainment technology platform with mobile-optimized content – that means it’s not just taking content created for any screen and making it look ok on mobile, it means creating the content with the mobile experience in mind and using all the tech that our “pocket TVs” have available, like the GPS, time of day, and so much more.

We are always looking for engaging content that will resonate with our audiences ever-changing needs, and what sets Quibi apart from our already existing linear and digital services is the viewing experience of content in shorter bursts, exclusively on and for mobile devices.

What are the most exciting things to expect?

Quibi will feature original content from Hollywood’s biggest stars including Jennifer Lopez, Kiefer Sutherland, Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern, Demi Lovato, Kendall and Kris Jenner, Kevin Hart, Trevor Noah, Zac Efron, Joe Jonas, Chrissy Teigen, and Tyra Banks.

Quibi’s goal is to inform, entertain and inspire. Quibi offers three categories of content with three very different kinds of entertainment experiences: 1) Movies Told in Chapters 2) Episodic, Unscripted and Docs 3) Daily Essentials

