TORONTO (September 4, 2019) – TSN and Advil® today announced a new partnership that sees Advil® Mini-Gels become the presenting sponsor of DIGITAL SPORTSCENTRE, Canada’s only mobile-first daily sports news show.

Hosted by Marissa Roberto, DIGITAL SPORTSCENTRE presented by Advil® Mini-Gels is a fast-paced daily sports news show that lives on TSN’s Instagram stories. It’s the perfect way to get complete sports news, fast – just like the way Advil® Mini-Gels delivers fast relief on-the-go.

Beyond the presenting sponsorship, the partnership includes broadcast and digital promos, logo inclusion during the opening frame, mentions during DIGITAL SPORTSCENTRE presented by Advil® Mini-Gels, social media support, and the creation of twice-weekly custom features.

“Innovating and striving to deliver optimal consumer experiences are values that both Advil® and TSN share,” said Tarek El Morsy, Product Manager – Advil®, GlaxoSmithKline. “We are thrilled to be a part of this exciting platform that allows TSN to bring to life the content people love in new and innovative ways”

“DIGITAL SPORTSCENTRE has been incredibly successful in reaching a growing and loyal fan base of sports fans. We are very excited to welcome Advil® as the presenting sponsor of the show, including partnering on custom content together,” said Ken Volden, Vice-President and Executive Producer, News and Studio Production, TSN.

DIGITAL SPORTSCENTRE presented by Advil® Mini-Gels is the first mobile-optimized daily news show in Canada – one of many broadcasting firsts from Canada’s Sports Leader. In November 2018, it joined TSN’s roster of leading sports news and information shows, helmed by Canada’s go-to and most-trusted source for sports news, SPORTSCENTRE, as well as the widely popular SC WITH JAY AND DAN presented by Tim Hortons.