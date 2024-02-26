The top men’s curling rock stars from across Canada take to the ice on TSN during the 2024 MONTANA’S BRIER, beginning Friday, March 1 at 7 p.m. ET and culminating with the final on Sunday, March 10 at 8 p.m. ET on TSN, TSN.ca, and the TSN app. The stakes are high with the Brier Tankard on the line, as well as the opportunity to represent Canada in the upcoming LGT WORLD MEN’S CURLING CHAMPIONSHIP, which airs live on TSN, TSN.ca, and the TSN app from April 1-9. TSN’s full curling broadcast schedule is available here.

This year’s field is highlighted by 2023 BRIER champion Brad Gushue and Team Canada; two-time World Champion and four-time BRIER champion Kevin Koe and Team Alberta; 2021 BRIER champion Brendan Bottcher and Team Alberta; and many more.

Play-by-play commentators Vic Rauter and Bryan Mudryk are on-site in Regina, delivering the call alongside analysts Russ Howard, a two-time BRIER winner, a World Championship winner, and 2006 Olympic gold medallist; Joanne Courtney, a former SCOTTIES winner, Women’s World Champion, and 2018 Olympian; and Cathy Gauthier, a three-time SCOTTIES champion.

Teams competing at the 2024 MONTANA’S BRIER include:

TSN digital platforms provide BRIER highlights, must-see moments, and analysis across TSN.ca, the TSN app, and the network’s official Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, X, and TikTok accounts.

Bob Weeks primes fans for the tournament with a new edition of TSN’s curling videocast Rock Talk, interviewing top competitors and outlining which teams are set up to make a run at the BRIER title.

TSN.ca presents “Greatest Shot” video features, with Kevin Koe, Matt Dunstone, and Glenn Howard reliving the biggest shots they made at the BRIER. TSN.ca also delivers extended highlights from all draws, and comprehensive, on-location updates live from Regina from curling reporter Ryan Horne, including a multitude of interviews with top players.

Following the 2024 MONTANA’S BRIER, TSN has exclusive live coverage of the 2024 BKT TIRES WORLD WOMEN’S CURLING CHAMPIONSHIP from Sydney, Nova Scotia – the next event in TSN’s 2023-24 Season of Champions curling coverage.

French-language coverage of the event is available on RDS.