TSN's Top 50 Blue Jays prospects: 30-11

Expected starting affiliate: Low-A Dunedin

YEAR IN REVIEW: If you follow me on Twitter, you know about Zulueta. Up to 98-99 mph in spring training, the stuff was electric and there was a certain mystery surrounding the Cuban right-hander as an under-the-radar signing for $1 million as a 21-year-old. That led to a pair of one-inning stints in Grapefruit League action where Zulueta’s stuff was erratic but with nasty flashes, and after allowing two runs in his debut, he threw a clean frame with a strikeout in his second appearance. After all the buzz, the 2021 season was supposed to be the electric 6-foot-1, 190-pounder’s coming out party as a prospect, but unfortunately that was derailed when he tore his ACL covering first base on the first batter he faced in his pro debut at Low-A Dunedin in May.

OUTLOOK: Despite the extremely disappointing and abrupt end to Zulueta’s debut, the Jays can take solace in the fact it was a leg and not an arm injury and he’s expected to be fully healthy and ready to go heading into spring training. Like a couple of other names on the list in this range, Zulueta is still a mystery heading into 2022 and things could go numerous ways. As much time as he’s lost, he could quickly make up for it in his first 10 to 12 starts in the lower minors, which would likely result in a quick promotion in his age-24 season. There’s also a chance his stuff looks explosive, but only in short stints, prompting a move to the bullpen and a fast-track to the majors by September. Since the Jays have to add him to the 40-man next winter anyway, don’t rule that out. The third scenario is that Zulueta goes out and looks rusty due to how long it's been since he pitched competitively, and he ends up back on this list next year at No. 15 for the third year in a row.

MLB ETA: 2023