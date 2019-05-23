TORONTO (May 23, 2019) – From the iconic red clay courts of Roland-Garros, TSN delivers exclusive live coverage of the tennis season’s second Grand Slam, the 2019 FRENCH OPEN – one of TSN’s 60+ iconic championship events. TSN’s multi-court coverage takes fans from the first round all the way to the finals, beginning Sunday, May 26 at 5 a.m. ET on TSN3. TSN and TSN Direct subscribers can also access four live stream feeds of bonus coverage on TSN.ca/Live and the TSN app. A complete schedule of TSN’s FRENCH OPEN coverage is available at TSN.ca.

Hosted by Mark Roe, TSN’s daytime multi-court FRENCH OPEN coverage features multiple concurrent live matches, as well as post-match reports, analyses, press conferences, and highlights throughout the day. TSN’s Mark Masters is on-site in Paris to deliver reports from the tournament in SPORTSCENTRE, as well as blog posts and web-exclusive one-on-one interviews for TSN.ca.

Every evening of the tournament, FRENCH OPEN PRIMETIME provides viewers with recaps of key matches, as well as encore broadcasts to keep fans up-to-date on all the action from Stade Roland-Garros in Paris, beginning Sunday May 26 at 9:30 p.m. ET on TSN2.

TSN’s exclusive FRENCH OPEN coverage follows Canadian stars Bianca Andreescu (world-ranked player #22), Dennis Shapovalov (#23), and Felix Auger-Aliassime (#28) as they face off against the biggest names in tennis.

Roger Federer returns to Roland-Garros after a three-year absence, facing a strong field that includes world #1-ranked Novak Djokovic and the “King of Clay”, world #2-ranked Rafael Nadal. Competing in the tournament for the 14th time, with an astonishing 11 previous wins, Nadal looks to defend his FRENCH OPEN men’s single title for a third consecutive year.

The competitive women’s field is headlined by tennis icon and 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams, world #1-ranked Naomi Osaka, and reigning FRENCH OPEN champion Simona Halep (#3), who is seeking to defend her clay title.

TSN Digital platforms feature an updated daily match schedule at TSN.ca/FrenchOpen, up-to-the-minute breaking news, highlights, recaps, and stats, as well as content across TSN’s official social media platforms, including Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter. TSN and TSN Direct subscribers can also access the network’s FRENCH OPEN Multiplex video player, allowing fans to watch multiple courts at once across TSN’s five feeds.

TSN subscribers can access live streaming and on-demand viewing of the network’s exclusive live coverage of the FRENCH OPEN via TSN.ca/Live and the TSN app, with French-language coverage of the FRENCH OPEN available on RDS.