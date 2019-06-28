TORONTO (June 28, 2019) – From the first serve to championship point, TSN heads to London’s iconic All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club to deliver exclusive coverage of WIMBLEDON. The live multi-court coverage begins with first round action on Monday, July 1 at 6 a.m. ET on TSN. TSN’s complete WIMBLEDON schedule is available at TSN.ca.

In addition to expansive coverage on TSN’s five feeds, TSN subscribers will have access to unique bonus court feeds available for live streaming at TSN.ca/Live and on the TSN app.

TSN’s WIMBLEDON coverage features more than 500 hours of exclusive multi-court action, including simultaneous matches, post-match reports, analysis, news conferences, and highlights throughout the day. Coverage is hosted by Mark Roe, with on-site reports from Mark Masters. Masters also provides comprehensive reports throughout the tournament for SPORTSCENTRE, and contributes blog posts and web-exclusive one-on-one interviews for TSN.ca.

Beginning Thursday, July 11 at 7 a.m. ET, the iconic tennis tradition of BREAKFAST AT WIMBLEDON returns to TSN, providing fans with an early morning preview of each day’s marquee matches. Additionally, WIMBLEDON PRIMETIME delivers a rundown of the day’s action every evening throughout the tournament, featuring encore broadcasts, highlights, and recaps of key matches. TSN and TSN Direct subscribers can also access the network’s WIMBLEDON Multiplex video player, allowing fans to watch multiple tournament matches at once across all TSN’s dedicated WIMBLEDON feeds.

Throughout WIMBLEDON, TSN follows Canada’s top tennis stars as they look to make history on the iconic grass courts, including Milos Raonic, Felix Auger-Aliassime, Denis Shapovalov, Eugenie Bouchard, and Vasek Pospisil.

Eight-time WIMBLEDON champion Roger Federer is looking to extend his record amidst a strong men’s field. He competes alongside world-ranked #1 Novak Djokovic as well as Rafael Nadal, who recently won a record 12th FRENCH OPEN title.

Defending women’s champion Angelique Kerber looks to reclaim her WIMBLEDON title against a highly competitive women’s field that includes 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams, world-ranked #2 Naomi Osaka, and newly crowned FRENCH OPEN champion and world-ranked #1 Ashleigh Barty.

Fans can visit TSN.ca/Wimbledon for a daily lineup of matches featured in TSN’s live multi-court WIMBLEDON coverage and follow @TSNTennis throughout the tournament for daily match and schedule updates, as well as breaking news.

WIMBLEDON is part of TSN’s exclusive tennis broadcast schedule that consists of all four Grand Slam tournaments, including the U.S. OPEN, running August 26 to September 8.