A new class of gridiron stars takes centre stage from the comfort of their homes as the NFL prepares for a historic remote production of the 2020 NFL DRAFT, airing on TSN from April 23-25.

A multitude of impact players are on the board for the 2020 NFL DRAFT, including 2019 Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow, Ohio State star defensive end Chase Young, CFP National Champion quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, and many more.

All 32 NFL teams will conduct draft night war rooms from remote locations and send their picks in to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, who will introduce the picks from his home. The action kicks off with the First Round this Thursday, April 23 at 8 p.m. ET on TSN.

TSN delivers both distinctive prime-time coverage from ABC as well as the unique co-production from ESPN and NFL Network. Originating from ESPN’s Bristol, Conn. studios, the broadcasts adhere to proper social distancing guidelines and local workplace rules due to COVID-19. Hosts and a limited number of commentators will be in-studio while a majority of the networks’ analysts, reporters, and other experts will contribute remotely from home studios.

A total of 58 top NFL DRAFT prospects will be equipped with remote production capability, allowing them to join the draft broadcast when their name is called.

Fans can turn to TSN for in-depth analysis throughout all three draft days, with up-to-the-minute news and analysis from NFL LIVE and special draft-focused editions of both COLLEGE GAMEDAY and NFL COUNTDOWN.

Leading up to the draft, TSN’s SPORTSCENTRE presents profiles of key players on the draft board, including Canadians Chase Claypool and Neville Gallimore, as well as previews from football analyst Jesse Palmer.

Fans can also follow the 2020 NFL DRAFT on TSN digital and social media platforms, with written and video analysis and recaps on TSN.ca, as well as a draft day preview and pick-by-pick draft tracker, as well as highlights on TSN’s DIGITAL SPORTSCENTRE.

As recently announced by the NFL, the event will serve as a three-day virtual fundraiser supporting six charities – selected by the NFL Foundation – that are battling the spread of COVID-19 and delivering relief to millions in need.