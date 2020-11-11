Hosted by James Duthie, TSN presents a one-hour special that takes an inside look at how the Hockey Hall of Fame has been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, featuring conversations with chairman Lanny McDonald, vice-president and curator Phil Pritchard and honoured member (class of 2016) Eric Lindros.

The show will feature reactions from the six inductees of the Class of 2020 in a virtual reveal of their tribute plaques in the Hall. Ken Holland, Marian Hossa, Jarome Iginla, Kevin Lowe, Kim St. Pierre and Doug Wilson comprise the Class of 2020 and will be inducted as a stand-alone class during the Hall’s Induction Weekend in November of 2021.

Watch the special on Tuesday, November 17 across the TSN Network and streaming on TSN.ca, the TSN App and TSN Direct at 7 pm ET and 4 pm PT.

Holland is inducted as part of the Builder category. As general manager of the Detroit Red Wings for 22 seasons, he won three Stanley Cup championships.

Hossa played 1,309 career NHL games, recording 525 goals and 609 assists. Drafted 12th overall by the Ottawa Senators at the 1997 NHL Draft, Hossa enjoyed stints with the Atlanta Thrashers, Pittsburgh Penguins, Detroit Red Wings and Chicago Blackhawks. The Slovak native won three Stanley Cups with the Blackhawks and is a five-time NHL All-Star.

Iginla spent over 15 seasons with the Calgary Flames while also suiting up for the Pittsburgh Penguins, Boston Bruins, Colorado Avalanche and Los Angeles Kings. He won two Olympic gold medals with Team Canada (2002, 2010). Individually, he took home the Maurice ‘Rocket’ Richard Trophy twice (2002, 2004), the Art Ross Trophy (2002), the Lester B. Pearson Award (2002) and was a First-Team All-Star three times in his career. He played in 1,554 NHL games scoring 625 goals and 675 assists.

Lowe played 15 seasons with the Edmonton Oilers, winning five Stanley Cup championships. He played four seasons with the New York Rangers and won his sixth Stanley Cup in 1994. He was also a member of the 1984 Canada Cup championship team. A seven-time NHL All-Star, Lowe played 1,254 games in the NHL, recording 84 goals and 347 assists.

St. Pierre enjoyed an illustrious career with Canada’s national women’s team, backstopping them to three Olympic gold medals and five World Women’s Championships gold medals. She posted a career 1.17 GAA and a .939 save percentage. She was also named the CWHL’s top goaltender three times and won the Clarkson Cup in 2009 and 2011.

Wilson spent 16 seasons in the NHL, playing for the Chicago Blackhawks for 14 years before spending the final two seasons of his career with the San Jose Sharks. In 1,024 NHL games, Wilson recorded 237 goals and 590 assists. He won the Norris Trophy as best defenceman in 1982 and participated in eight All-Star games. ​