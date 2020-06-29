Next up on sports’ returning to play calendar?

Formula 1.

Racing’s biggest circuit will make its return from the COVID-19 pandemic this weekend with the Austrian Grand Prix from The Red Bull Ring in Spielberg.

TSN is your home for the 2020 Formula 1 season with full coverage of the Austrian Grand Prix, including all three practice sessions, qualifying on Saturday and the race Sunday at 9:05am ET/6:05am PT. See the full broadcast schedule here.

Not only will TSN be home to events from F1’s opening weekend and throughout the F1 season, viewers will get to experience race watching in an entirely new way.

TSN is bringing eight new bonus streams to race day in 2020 on TSN.ca and the TSN App, including on-board cameras for big-name drivers, a driver tracker stream and a mixed on-board camera. Each stream will be active for practices one, two and three, qualifying and Sunday morning’s race itself.

The drivers featured are six-time F1 champion and Mercedes standout Lewis Hamilton, Renault’s Daniel Ricciardo as well as Canadians Lance Stroll of Racing Point and Nicholas Latifi of Williams, who will be making his F1 debut.

Following opening weekend, the grid will remain in Spielberg for the second half of a Red Bull Ring doubleheader the following weekend. Once Austria concludes, F1 will head to Hungary and then Great Britain to close out the month of July.

F1 was originally supposed to begin its 2020 season in March with the Australian Grand Prix before the coronavirus brought professional sports to a halt.