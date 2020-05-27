UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman called out Conor McGregor and Jorge Masvidal in an interview with ESPN on Tuesday, stating that both fighters have opted against challenging him for his belt.

Usman, who owns a 16-1 record, said he has been ready to defend his title since April. He had previously been expected to fight Masvidal, but the No. 2 ranked welterweight fighter has instead expressed interest in a rematch with Nate Diaz recently.

Usman said if Masvidal won't fight him, he'll ask the UFC for a matchup against McGregor, who defeated Donald Cerrone in a welterweight bout in January.

"This is what I have to say: Both [McGregor and Masvidal]," Usman said. "Both guys are champions of Twitter, talking s--- on Twitter. In the history [of MMA], who has ever said no to a title shot? I'm that guy. I'm the boogeyman who these guys are saying no to a title shot against. And they better remain quiet.

"Jorge Masvidal, you had an opportunity on April 18, May 9, June and now July. You want to fight Nate - a fight that wasn't even competitive. And Conor, you said you wanted to be the king of the 170-pound division. Now you're quiet. So you know what? Just remain quiet. I've given both of you a shot, and none of you have taken it."

I really don’t understand why you all want this man DEAD!!! I’d shag him in there if I wanted and he’d “DO NOTHIN” FOH 😒 pic.twitter.com/PvawNvX3Ru — KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) May 25, 2020

Usman added that he would be willing to agree to keep the fight as a stand-up contest for the first two rounds of the five in order to entice McGregor.

"I will sign a contract with Conor McGregor. We'll put it in the contract: First or second round, I won't take you down," said Usman. "Yeah, if I want you down, there's no ifs, ands or buts about it. But if I want to stand up with you, I will. Am I going to try to knock Conor McGregor out? Absolutely. I'm going to try to knock his head off his F-ing shoulders."

The 33-year-old Usman defeated Colby Covington in December for his first successful title defence since taking the belt from Tyron Woodley last March.