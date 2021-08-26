Toronto - (August 26, 2021) - Athlete empowerment brand UNINTERRUPTED Canada in partnership with Bell Media, today announced an agreement to produce “SINC”: The Christine Sinclair Story, an original documentary that charts the rise of Canada’s greatest soccer player through both an athletic lens and a tale of humanity, and compassion. Airing in 2022 on TSN and Crave, production and principal photography will commence in Fall 2021.

“Producing strong character-driven content that focuses on confident, ambitious female athletes with a mission, is central to who we are,” said Karen Volden, Vice President of Production for UNINTERRUPTED Canada. “That’s why it was so important to tell Christine’s story in a dynamic way and champion her extraordinary journey as we continue to show how athletes can inspire future generations both on and off the pitch.”

“My goal with the women’s national team has always been to elevate Canada’s position on the world stage,” said Sinclair. “I’m excited that our story of determination, teamwork and heart can be told as we seek to inspire all generations of Canadian soccer players and fans. I’m also hoping that my story can serve to inspire and empower girls and women pursuing their own dreams, whatever they might be.”

Sinclair’s talents stand out amongst Canada’s athletic greats. She made her debut with the senior national team at the age of 16 at the 2000 Algarve Cup where she scored her first international goal. Since then, she has become one of the games most accomplished players, winning three Olympic medals, including a Gold Medal at the recent Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, becoming the world’s all-time leader in international goals scored for both men and women, and the first soccer player to win the Lou Marsh Award as Canadian Athlete of the Year.

“Our goal is to connect incredible athletes and their inspiring stories to partners and brands to achieve common goals and objectives,” said Brian Levine, Founder and President of Envision Sports & Entertainment. “We’re excited to partner with Uninterrupted Canada and Bell Media to share Christine’s powerful story. This film project aligns with our passion to see athletes, like her, drive positive social change and elevate the exposure of women’s soccer in Canada and around the world.”

Through personal storytelling, the documentary will illustrate how Sinclair persevered through adversity and personal tragedy, to become one of the world’s greatest soccer players.

Bell Media will deliver the premiere of “SINC”: The Christine Sinclair Story, exclusively to Canadian viewers on TSN and Crave.

“Christine is the epitome of a trailblazer in Canadian sport, and we’re honoured to premiere her powerful story to inspire the next generation of Canadian soccer stars and beyond,” said Nathalie Cook, VP, TSN & RDS. “With yet another important piece of content in production, our partnership with UNINTERRUPTED Canada continues to flourish with impactful storytelling.”

About UNINTERRUPTED Canada:

UNINTERRUPTED Canada, co-led by CEO Scott Moore and Chief Content Officer Vinay Virmani, in partnership with Drake, is the first international expansion of the athlete empowerment brand, UNINTERRUPTED, founded by LeBron James and Maverick Carter. The company is built upon the radical idea that all athletes should have a platform to express themselves without intermediaries. From this premise, a mission was born: to empower athletes from all walks of life to communicate in an unimpeded way and to be More Than an Athlete. UNINTERRUPTED is upending the world of sports media by working with athletes to tell unique, human stories from their point of view. Through content, products, events, partnerships, and educational opportunities, UNINTERRUPTED is changing the way athletes engage with the public and empowering them to be known and valued for more than the sport they play.

About Bell Media:

Bell Media is Canada’s leading content creation company with premier assets in television, radio, out-of-home advertising, digital media, and more. Bell Media owns 35 local television stations led by CTV, Canada's highest-rated television network, and the French-language Noovo network in Québec; 27 specialty channels, including leading specialty services TSN and RDS. Bell Media is Canada's largest radio broadcaster, with 215 music channels including 109 licensed radio stations in 58 markets across the country, all part of the iHeartRadio brand and streaming service. Bell Media owns Astral, an out-of-home advertising network of 50,000 faces in five provinces. The country’s content distribution leader, Bell Media develops and operates websites, apps, and online platforms for its news and entertainment brands; video streaming services Crave, TSN Direct, and RDS Direct; and multi-channel network Much Studios. The company owns a majority stake in Pinewood Toronto Studios and a minority interest in Montréal’s Grande Studios; is a partner in Just for Laughs, the live comedy event and TV producer; and jointly owns Dome Productions Partnership., one of North America’s leading production facilities providers. Bell Media is proud of its role in fostering diversity and inclusion with equity-seeking groups within the company and across Canada’s media industry. Bell Media is part of BCE Inc. (TSX, NYSE: BCE), Canada's largest communications company. Learn more at BellMedia.ca .

About Envision Sports and Entertainment:

Envision Sports & Entertainment is a social impact marketing leader with a decade of success working with elite athletes, broadcast personalities, leading brands, sport organizations, charities, and government partners. Drawing upon a network of relationships, experience, and powerful insights to create value across the sports, entertainment and cultural landscape, Envision S&E provides marketing leadership through talent management and consulting. The talent brand management division serves the needs of an exclusive roster of diverse athletes and sports personalities including Andre De Grasse, Christine Sinclair, Pierce Lepage, Bev Priestman, Alysha Newman, Cynthia Appiah, Marissa Papaconstantinou and other incredible athletes. Envision S&E’s growing consulting practice supports brands, agencies, and not-for-profits who require expertise in talent engagement, influencer relations, social media, brand activation, communications, and social impact marketing.