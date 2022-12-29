It appears the United States could be on course to return to the ice Wednesday at the World Junior Hockey Championship.

TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie reports that, while official word has yet to come from the team, it appears no new members of the team have tested positive for COVID-19 among tests taken Tuesday night.

He adds results from tests taken Wednesday morning are expected to be available later this afternoon. Those results will determine whether the United States is cleared to face Sweden Wednesday night.

Today’s Team 🇺🇸 tests were conducted very early this morning and are being expedited. Results should be available this afternoon, no later than 4 MT. So the players will prepare (in hotel room quarantine) to play SWE and be released from Q as soon as they get a -ve test result. — Bobby Margarita (@TSNBobMcKenzie) December 29, 2021

The defending champions were forced to forfeit Tuesday's game against Switzerland due to two players testing positive. Any game that cannot be made up at a later date will be considered a forfeit, resulting in a 1-0 win for the opponent under IIHF rules.

McKenzie reports that the two players who tested positive Tuesday, tested positive again in the most recent tests, meaning both are now in the COVID protocol and Team USA will effectively be without the goaltender and player for the remainder of the tournament.

Also hearing the original two players who tested positive two nights ago, tested positive again, which means one goaltender and one forward are now in Covid protocol and effectively out of the tournament. — Bobby Margarita (@TSNBobMcKenzie) December 29, 2021

The Americans won their opening game of the tournament 3-2 over Slovakia Sunday night.