1h ago
McKenzie: Hearing no new positives among Team USA
It appears the United States could be on course to return to the ice Wednesday at the World Junior Championship. TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie reports that, while official word has yet to come from the team, it appears no new members of the team have tested positive for COVID-19.
TSN.ca Staff
It appears the United States could be on course to return to the ice Wednesday at the World Junior Hockey Championship.
TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie reports that, while official word has yet to come from the team, it appears no new members of the team have tested positive for COVID-19 among tests taken Tuesday night.
He adds results from tests taken Wednesday morning are expected to be available later this afternoon. Those results will determine whether the United States is cleared to face Sweden Wednesday night.
The defending champions were forced to forfeit Tuesday's game against Switzerland due to two players testing positive. Any game that cannot be made up at a later date will be considered a forfeit, resulting in a 1-0 win for the opponent under IIHF rules.
McKenzie reports that the two players who tested positive Tuesday, tested positive again in the most recent tests, meaning both are now in the COVID protocol and Team USA will effectively be without the goaltender and player for the remainder of the tournament.
The Americans won their opening game of the tournament 3-2 over Slovakia Sunday night.