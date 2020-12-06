Forward Robert Mastrosimone, defenseman Alex Vlasic and goaltender Drew Commesso are no longer able to participate for Team USA and have been replaced on the preliminary World Juniors roster by defencemen Tyler Kleven, Hunter Skinner and goaltender Logan Stein.

USA Hockey announced the move on Sunday night.

“It’s certainly heartbreaking for Robert, Alex and Drew to not have the chance to make our team and we feel for them,” said John Vanbiesbrouck, general manager of the 2021 U.S. National Junior Team and also the assistant executive director of hockey operations for USA Hockey said in a news release. “But it’s great to have the depth we do and we’re pleased to welcome Tyler, Hunter and Logan. We’re excited to get our camp underway and continue to work with our medical staff, the IIHF and the government of Alberta to help provide the safest possible environment for everyone associated with our team.”

No reason was given for the why Mastrosimone, Vlasic and Commesso are not able to participate in the tournament, which will be held inside a bubble due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Team USA began their preparation for the 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship on Sunday in Plymouth, Mich.

The tournament beings Dec. 25 in Edmonton.