Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell was helped off the court and to the locker room after spraining his right ankle Friday against the Indiana Pacers.

As a result of the injury, he's been ruled out for the rest of the game.

Donovan Mitchell (right ankle sprain) will not return. — utahjazz (@utahjazz) April 16, 2021

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, X-rays were negative and Mitchell will undergo an MRI tonight.

X-Rays negative and MRI coming tonight on Donovan Mitchell's sprained right ankle, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 16, 2021

Mitchell, 24, is averaging a career-high 26.5 points, 5.3 assists, and 4.4 rebounds this season. The Jazz (41-14) are currently first in the Western Conference, one game ahead of the Phoenix Suns.