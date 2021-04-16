Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell was helped off the court and to the locker room after spraining his right ankle Friday against the Indiana Pacers.

As a result of the injury, he's been ruled out for the rest of the game. 

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, X-rays were negative and Mitchell will undergo an MRI tonight.

Mitchell, 24, is averaging a career-high 26.5 points, 5.3 assists, and 4.4 rebounds this season. The Jazz (41-14) are currently first in the Western Conference, one game ahead of the Phoenix Suns. 