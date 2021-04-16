11m ago
Jazz's Mitchell limps off court vs. Pacers
Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell was helped off the court and to the locker room after spraining his right ankle Friday against the Indiana Pacers. As a result of the injury, he's been ruled out for the rest of the game.
TSN.ca Staff
According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, X-rays were negative and Mitchell will undergo an MRI tonight.
Mitchell, 24, is averaging a career-high 26.5 points, 5.3 assists, and 4.4 rebounds this season. The Jazz (41-14) are currently first in the Western Conference, one game ahead of the Phoenix Suns.