How challenging will it be for Canucks to find motivation to finish regular season?

The Vancouver Canucks have acquired defenceman Madison Bowey and a fifth-round draft pick from the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for a fourth-round draft pick.

VAN sends a 4th round pick to CHI and gets CHI 5th rder coming back plus Bowey. https://t.co/ltA7yCZ7wX — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) April 12, 2021

Bowey appeared in two games for the Blackhawks this season, recording an assist.

The 25-year-old had three goals and 14 assists in 53 games with the Detroit Red Wings last season.