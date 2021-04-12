1h ago
Canucks acquire D Bowey from Blackhawks
The Vancouver Canucks have acquired defenceman Madison Bowey and a fifth-round draft pick from the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for a fourth-round draft pick.
TSN.ca Staff
Bowey appeared in two games for the Blackhawks this season, recording an assist.
The 25-year-old had three goals and 14 assists in 53 games with the Detroit Red Wings last season.