Canucks' Horvat placed in COVID-19 protocol
The Vancouver Canucks have placed captain Bo Horvat in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol, the team announced on Tuesday.
Horvat, 26, has scored 13 goals and added 10 assists in 38 games this season.
Forward Conor Garland and goaltender Jaroslav Halak are also in the COVID protocol.
The Canucks sit seventh in the Pacific Division standings with a 17-18-3 record. They are scheduled to play the Nashville Predators on Tuesday evening.