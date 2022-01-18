Canucks' Horvat placed in COVID-19 protocol

The Vancouver Canucks have placed captain Bo Horvat in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol, the team announced on Tuesday.

The Vancouver Canucks announced today that forward Bo Horvat has been placed into the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol. — Canucks PR (@CanucksPR) January 18, 2022

Horvat, 26, has scored 13 goals and added 10 assists in 38 games this season.

Forward Conor Garland and goaltender Jaroslav Halak are also in the COVID protocol.

The Canucks sit seventh in the Pacific Division standings with a 17-18-3 record. They are scheduled to play the Nashville Predators on Tuesday evening.