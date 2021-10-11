Vancouver Canucks winger Brock Boeser, who has been dealing with an undisclosed injury since late September, is listed as day-to-day and the team will know in a few days if he can suit up for Wednesday's season opener against the Edmonton Oilers, general manager Jim Benning told the media on Monday.

BENNING says Boeser is day to day. They’ll know in a couple of says if he can start the season. Hamonic on waivers buys the team time. Saves money. Still working through some personal matters. Jim expects him yo report to Abbotsford #Canucks @TSNHockey @TheAthleticVAN — Farhan Lalji (@FarhanLaljiTSN) October 11, 2021

The 24-year-old scored 23 goals and added 26 assists over 56 games with the Canucks last season, his fifth in Vancouver.

In other news, veteran defenceman Travis Hamonic, who was placed on waivers on Saturday after not reporting to training camp, is expected to report to the American Hockey League as he continues to work through some personal matters.

The 31-year-old signed a two-year, $6 million contract this summer with the Canucks.

Forward Brandon Sutter will be "out for awhile," according to Benning, as he is experiencing some of the “long haul” symptoms from COVID-19.