The Vancouver Canucks have cancelled Sunday's practices and workouts out of an abundance of caution due to potential exposure of COVID-19.

Vancouver is the first Canadian team and fourth NHL squad to have a practice cancelled due to potential exposure of COVID-19. The Pittsburgh Penguins cancelled Saturday's practice while six players and two staff members on the Dallas Stars tested positive for the coronavirus on Friday. The Columbus Blue Jackets had only 21 out of 41 players at training camp participate in Friday's morning skate.

The Canucks open their season on Jan. 13 against the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place.