A day after he was suspended for two games for a knee on Zach Hyman, Vancouver Canucks defenceman spoke to the media on Tuesday and hoped for a quick recovery for the Toronto Maple Leafs forward.

"It's an unfortunate play," Edler said of the incident during Sunday night's 3-2 overtime victory in the team's first game since Mar. 24. "I’m trying to hit him and he cuts to the middle and I can’t get my leg out of there...I feel awful for him. I hope he recovers fast and get back soon."

On Monday, the Leafs announced that Hyman incurred an MCL sprain and was expected to miss at least the next two weeks.

Edler, 34, acknowledges that he was tired after a long shift, but that it's no excuse for his hit.

“I think if you’re on the ice for a few minutes you’re not fresh, but I’m not using that as an excuse," Edler said.

Edler was assessed a five-minute major and a game misconduct on the play.

The Ostersund, Sweden native will be unavailable for Tuesday night's rematch with the Leafs, as well as Thursday night's visit from the Ottawa Senators.

He can return to the lineup on Saturday when the Canucks play host to the Sens again.

In 37 games this season, his fifteenth in the NHL, Edler has six assists and averaged 20:44 of ice time a night.