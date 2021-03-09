1h ago
Canucks' Pettersson out at least another week
Vancouver Canucks forward Elias Pettersson will be out at least another week with an upper-body injury, according to head coach Travis Green.
The 22-year old has missed the Canucks' last three games and most recently played on March 2 against the Winnipeg Jets.
Pettersson has recorded 10 goals and 11 assists in 26 games this season.