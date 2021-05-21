1h ago
Canucks, head coach Green agree to contract extension
Travis Green will return as head coach of the Vancouver Canucks. TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reported a contract extension has been agreed to and is expected to be finalized Friday morning.
TSN.ca Staff
Green coached this season on an expiring contract, guiding the Canucks to a 23-29-4 record as the team missed the playoffs for the fifth time in six seasons. Vancouver lost in Game 7 of their second-round series against the Vegas Golden Knights last summer after defeating the Minnesota Wild in the qualifying round of the Return to Play to reach the 16-team playoff field.
Green stated earlier this month he wanted to return to the Canucks as the team continued to transition through a rebuild.