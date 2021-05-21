'Always disappointing when you don't make the playoffs': Canucks reflect on tough year

Travis Green will return as head coach of the Vancouver Canucks. TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reported a contract extension has been agreed to and is expected to be finalized Friday morning.

Travis Green extension with the Canucks has been agreed to and is expected to be finalized this morning. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) May 21, 2021

Green coached this season on an expiring contract, guiding the Canucks to a 23-29-4 record as the team missed the playoffs for the fifth time in six seasons. Vancouver lost in Game 7 of their second-round series against the Vegas Golden Knights last summer after defeating the Minnesota Wild in the qualifying round of the Return to Play to reach the 16-team playoff field.

Green stated earlier this month he wanted to return to the Canucks as the team continued to transition through a rebuild.