53m ago
Canucks' Rutherford enters COVID-19 protocol
Vancouver Canucks president of hockey operations Jim Rutherford has entered COVID-19 protocol and is currently working from his home, the team announced on Thursday.
TSN.ca Staff
Rutherford joined the Canucks in December after leaving his role as general manager of the Pittsburgh Penguins in late January.
Vancouver currently sits fifth in the Pacific Division with a 30-24-7 record.