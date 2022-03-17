How will the Canucks approach the trade deadline?

Vancouver Canucks president of hockey operations Jim Rutherford has entered COVID-19 protocol and is currently working from his home, the team announced on Thursday.

The Vancouver Canucks announced that President of Hockey Operations, Jim Rutherford, has been placed into the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol. Rutherford is currently working from home during his quarantine period. — Canucks PR (@CanucksPR) March 17, 2022

Rutherford joined the Canucks in December after leaving his role as general manager of the Pittsburgh Penguins in late January.

Vancouver currently sits fifth in the Pacific Division with a 30-24-7 record.