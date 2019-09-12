Vancouver Canucks forward Loui Eriksson said Wednesday he believes the off-season comments he made in a Swedish interview about his relationship with head coach Travis Green were overblown.

"I think it got overblown a little bit, it's nothing to disrespect the coach," Eriksson said, per NHL.com. "All I did was being honest, and me and Travis have talked about it and I think we are on the same page."

Eriksson told HockeySverige in May that he and Green "don’t really get on 100 per cent," and blamed his lack of offensive production with the Canucks on the role assigned to him by Green.

"I have a lot of respect for Travis and think he's a good coach, it was just a question I got from the Swedish newspaper, they asked about my production in Sweden, it's been so good and I had a record there, and I was trying to be honest with my answer and it hasn't been the same in Vancouver," Eriksson said. "It got overblown."

Eriksson sat down with both Green and Canucks general manager Jim Benning to discuss the comments this summer and Eriksson's agent, J.P. Barry, said in July that both sides had explored trade options for the winger. Eriksson is signed for three more seasons at a cap hit of $6 million.

"It's gone past any kind of request," Barry told TSN Radio 1040 Vancouver at the time. "I think we're all just working together to look for a solution, really, is what we've been doing. It's not an easy thing. I think any kind of transaction would have to involve a player on another team in similar situation and we all know that, so we've all looked around the league and this could be the time of year... those changes could still happen over the next several weeks."

Barry said in July that he doesn't believe the Canucks sending Eriksson to the AHL's Utica Comets would make sense for either side. Eriksson was healthy for the full season for the first time since joining the Canucks last year, but sat out one game in March as a healthy scratch. He finished with 11 goals and 29 points in 81 games with a minus-11 rating.

"I don't know really what's going on behind the scenes, but it hasn't been working out the way it should have been in Vancouver for me," Eriksson said Wednesday.