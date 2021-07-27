LeBrun: Leafs yet to offer Andersen a contract, have interest in Mrazek and Kuemper

It appears Nate Schmidt's stay in Vancouver is at an end after just one season.

According to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun, Schmidt's agent Matt Keator and Canucks general Jim Benning have been working together on finding a new home for the defenceman. He adds there's hope to move Schmidt before free agency opens on Wednesday.

LeBrun points to the Boston Bruins and New York Islanders as two potential landing spots for Schmidt, who has a 10-team no-trade list.

Nate Schmidt's agent Matt Keator and Canucks GM Jim Benning have been working together on finding a new home for the veteran D. The hope is to get him moved before the UFA market opens Wednesday. Do Bos/NYI make sense? (Trotz connection). He has 10-team no-trade list (no). — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) July 27, 2021

Acquired from the Vegas Golden Knights last fall for a 2022 third-round pick, Schmidt had five goals and 15 points in 54 games in his first season with the Canucks. topped 30 points in each of the previous three seasons with the Golden Knights.

Selected by Vegas in the 2017 Expansion Draft from the Washington Capitals, Schmidt is signed for three more seasons at a cap hit of $5.95 million.

After making multiple moves over the past week, the Canucks currently have $21.29 million in cap space, per CapFriendly, with 14 players under contract for next season.