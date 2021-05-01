The Vancouver Canucks are placing forward Jake Virtanen on leave after allegations of sexual misconduct.

"We have become aware of the concerning allegations made about Jake Virtanen. Our organization does not accept sexual misconduct of any king and the claims as reported are being treated very seriously by us. We have engaged external expertise to assist in an independent investigation and we have placed the player on leave as we wait more information," the Canucks said in a statement released Saturday afternoon.

Virtanen was not on the ice for the team's skate Saturday ahead of their matchup against the Toronto Maple Leafs.