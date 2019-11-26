The Vancouver Canucks recalled forward Nikolay Goldobin from the Utica Comets on Tuesday and reassigned Sven Baertschi to the AHL.

Goldobin has eight goals and 20 points in 18 games with the Comets this season, having been assigned to the club prior to the season.

The 24-year-old had seven goals and 27 points in 63 games with the Canucks last season.

Baertschi, 27, returns to the Comets, having posted two goals and 10 points in seven games with the team earlier this season. He had two assists in six games with the Canucks.

Baertschi carries a $3.37 million cap hit on his contract through the 2020-21 season. He scored nine goals and posted 14 points in 26 games with the Canucks last season.