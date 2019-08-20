The Vancouver Canucks signed general manager Jim Benning to a three-year contract extension on Tuesday.

The new deal will take Benning, who has served as general manager of the team since 2014, through the 2022-23 season.

"It's great that Jim has agreed to continue his work as General Manager," Canucks chairman and NHL governor Francesco Aquilini said in a release. "His experience, relationships, and hockey knowledge are invaluable. We're committed to building a winning team and getting back among the NHL elite for the long term. There are no shortcuts, but we've embarked on a path to get there, and I have confidence in Jim's ability to see it through."

This just went out to our Season Ticket Members. We've started something special here, and I'm confident in Jim's ability to see it through. pic.twitter.com/v4I8w0GALk — Francesco Aquilini (@fr_aquilini) August 20, 2019

The Canucks finished last season with a 35-36-11 record, their best since 2014-15 when the team last made the postseason. Benning signed defenceman Tyler Myers and forward Micheal Ferland in July and acquired forward J.T. Miller from the Tampa Bay Lightning earlier this off-season to improve the team's roster.

According to CapFriendly, the team has just over $5 in cap space for this season with Brock Boeser and Nikolay Goldobin in need of new contracts as restricted free agents.

Paterson: Surprised Benning gets extension before Boeser Canucks Insider Jeff Paterson dissects the reports of Jim Benning extending with the Canucks. Paterson believes there are still doubts around Vancouver's playoff hopes. Jeff figured the club might take a 'wait and see' approach but is shocked by the timing of the reports.

Prior to joining the Canucks, Benning served as assistant general manager of the Boston Bruins for seven seasons.