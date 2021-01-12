The Vancouver Canucks have signed forward Travis Hamonic to a one-year deal worth $1.25 million, it was announced Tuesday night.

The Canucks originally signed the veteran to a PTO.

Hamonic, 30, played 50 regular-season games for the Calgary Flames last season, registering three goals and nine assists.

Originally drafted 53rd overall by the New York Islanders in 2008, the native of St. Malo, Man., has 188 points (37 goals, 151 assists) in 637 NHL games.