Raptors first of five games on TSN all day Monday

Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet left Monday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers with a right knee contusion and did not return, the team announced. He will be re-evaluated tomorrow.

Fred Van Vleet: right knee contusion, will not return. — RaptorsMR (@RaptorsMR) January 15, 2018

VanVleet was injured on a drive to the basket after 76ers centre Joel Embiid appeared to land on his leg.

The sophomore stayed down for a while before being helped to the locker room.

In 41 games so far this season, he is averaging 6.9 points per game to go along with 2.9 assists.

The 76ers' 117-111 win was their first against the Raptors so far this season in four games.