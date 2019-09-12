Vegas Golden Knights defenceman Shea Theodore revealed in an article on The Players Tribune that he was diagnosed with testicular cancer in the off-season.

Theodore had surgery to remove the affected area and said he has currently made a full recovery but will continue to be followed closely for any signs of recurrent disease.

Theodore's testicular cancer was discovered from a blood test administered at the IIHF World Championship, which he was taking part in as a member of Team Canada.

The 24-year-old had 12 goals and 25 assists in 79 games for the Golden Knights last season.