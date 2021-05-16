2h ago
Pacioretty not in lineup for Game 1 vs. Wild
Forward Max Pacioretty is not in the lineup for the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 1 of their first round playoff series with the Minnesota Wild. Pacioretty hasn't played since early May.
The 32-year-old had 24 goals and 27 assists in 48 games.
More details to come.