Vegas Golden Knights general manager Kelly McCrimmon announced Wednesday that goaltender Robin Lehner will practice with the team's American Hockey League affiliate, the Henderson Silver Knights, on a conditioning loan.

Lehner, 29, has appeared in five games this season with the Golden Knights and has a 3-1-1 record to go with a 2.96 goals-against average and a .890 save percentage.

The veteran of 301 NHL regular-season games joined Vegas after the team acquired him in a three-team trade last February involving the Chicago Blackhawks and Toronto Maple Leafs.

The Golden Knights also announced Monday that goaltender Logan Thompson has been recalled from the Silver Knights, forward Patrick Brown has been recalled to the Golden Knights taxi squad and goaltender Oscar Dansk and forward Tyrell Goulbourne have been assigned to the Silver Knights.